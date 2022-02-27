As Russia’s invasion of Ukraine enters its fourth day, a team of Israeli medical personnel is set to land in Moldova, ready to assist Ukrainian refugees as they crossed the border to escape the war erupting in their country.

The medical mission was organized by United Hatzalah and consists of a team of 15 medical professionals - doctors, medics and paramedics. In the coming days, an additional team of 30 will join the delegation in order to widen the operation.

More than 15,800 Ukrainians had already crossed into the neighboring country of Moldova as of Friday morning and many more were expected to join them. The country passed emergency legislation allowing for Ukrainians to enter with only internal identity documents and without the need to present a COVID-19 vaccination certificate or negative test.

Israel’s United Hatzalah delegation was formed at the request of Moldova’s Chief Rabbi, Pinchas Salzman, and will work in coordination with the Foreign Ministry in order to assist at the Ukrainian-Moldovan border.

“We are leaving for Romania, and from there we will arrive by car to Chișinău [the Moldovan capital],” explained delegation commander David Crispil ahead of departure. “There we will connect with Israeli ambassador Joel Leon and representatives of the Jewish community, and along with them we will refine our mission.”

The United Hatzalah delegation ahead of departure to Moldovia

The team was also joined by a representative of Sheba Beyond who will provide the advanced technology and equipment needed for remote medicine.

Sheba Beyond operates underneath Sheba Medical Center, Tel Hashomer, and works to provide advanced medical services across Israel remotely, making healthcare more accessible to those who need it most.

The technology used by Sheba Beyond in their day-to-day work providing remote care to Israeli patients will prove essential during the mission at the Ukrainian border, as it will allow for doctors in Israel to monitor, assess, and provide assistance to Ukrainians crossing into Moldova in real-time, despite not being present in the field themselves.

The equipment sent with the delegation includes devices used for remote physical examinations, cardiac monitoring devices, vital sign trackers, ultrasound equipment and blood test equipment.

“We have the ability to provide remote assistance and use advanced technologies to bring the high quality of Sheba Medical Center doctors to areas that are experiencing medical crises,” explained Dr. Galia Barkai, director of Sheba Beyond.

“The advanced equipment in the field will be connected online to Sheba’s computers so that we can guide, advise, and assist the members of the delegation in their medical work.”

Despite the size and scope of the project ahead of them, the delegation is confident that they will be able to provide medical care and assistance as needed.

“I have no fear,” says Sheba Beyond’s representative Sarit Lerner. “I see this trip as a real mission and a commitment to implementing the information and capabilities we have in order to provide humanitarian assistance anywhere in the world that needs it.”