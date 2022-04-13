The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

State Department releases it annual Human Rights report

Antony Blinken said there has been an “alarming recession of democracy, the rule of law, respect for human rights in many parts of the world.”

By OMRI NAHMIAS
Published: APRIL 13, 2022 08:55
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a news conference with Moldovan President Maia Sandu (not pictured) at the Presidential Palace in Chisinau, Moldova March 6, 2022. (photo credit: OLIVIER DOULIERY/POOL VIA REUTERS)
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a news conference with Moldovan President Maia Sandu (not pictured) at the Presidential Palace in Chisinau, Moldova March 6, 2022.
(photo credit: OLIVIER DOULIERY/POOL VIA REUTERS)

WASHINGTON - The US Department of State released its annual Human Rights Report on Tuesday. Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, said that for many years there has been “alarming recession of democracy, the rule of law, respect for human rights in many parts of the world.”

“In the time since releasing our previous report, that backsliding has, unfortunately, continued,” said Blinken. Speaking about the War in Ukraine, Blinken said that in recent weeks, “as Russian forces have been pushed back from towns and cities they occupied or surrounded, and evidence mounts of their widespread atrocities.”

“We see what this receding tide is leaving in its wake – the bodies, hands bound, left on streets; the theaters, train stations, apartment buildings reduced to rubble with civilians inside,” he continued. “We hear it in the testimonies of women and girls who’ve been raped and the beseeched civilians starving and freezing to death.”

He addressed the US decision to rejoin the UN Human Rights Council and said: “We’re fully engaged in multilateral institutions, even flawed ones.  After regaining a seat on the UN Human Rights Council, we just led a successful effort to suspend Russia from that body, because a country that’s perpetrating gross and systematic violations of human rights shouldn’t sit on a body whose job it is to protect those rights.”

The report contains individual chapters on nearly 200 countries and territories, Blinken explained. “Whether a country is a friend or one with which we have real differences, the measuring stick we apply is the same,” he said. “A number of governments continue to claim, falsely, that human rights need to be applied based on the local context,” Blinken continued. “Little coincidence that many of the same governments are among the worst abusers of human rights.”

Minister of Defense Benny Gantz meets with U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken in Jerusalem, on March 27, 2022. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) Minister of Defense Benny Gantz meets with U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken in Jerusalem, on March 27, 2022. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Governments are growing more brazen in reaching across borders to threaten and attack critics, said Blinken. “Over the last year alone, Iranian intelligence agents plotted to kidnap an Iranian American journalist from her home in Brooklyn; the Assad regime threatened Syrians who were cooperating with efforts in Germany’s courts to prosecute former officials for atrocities; the Lukashenka regime in Belarus forcibly diverted an international commercial flight to arrest an independent journalist.”

“The Chinese Government continues to commit genocide and crimes against humanity in Xinjiang against predominantly Muslim Uyghurs, among other minority groups, to erode fundamental freedoms and autonomy in Hong Kong, and to carry out systematic repression in Tibet,” he said. “In Afghanistan, the Taliban’s takeover precipitated a humanitarian crisis, and has resulted in serious erosion of human rights, from arbitrary detentions of women, protesters, and journalists, to reprisals against security forces for the former government, to growing restrictions on where women and girls can study or work.”

He went on to say that in Ethiopia, all parties to the country’s conflict, as well as Eritrean forces, “have committed atrocities, and thousands of Ethiopians are being unjustly detained in life-threatening conditions.”

The report on Iran includes “credible reports of unlawful or arbitrary killings by the government and its agents, forced disappearance attributed to the government and its agents; torture or cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment by the government and its agents; arbitrary arrest or detention; harsh and life-threatening prison conditions; political prisoners and detainees” and “politically motivated reprisals against individuals in another country, including killings, kidnappings, or violence.”

It also notes that there are severe restrictions on free expression and media in Iran, “including violence, threats of violence, and unjustified arrests and prosecutions against journalists,” and violence against ethnic minorities, as well as crimes involving “violence or threats of violence” targeting the LBGTQ community, including criminalization of consensual same-sex sexual conduct.”

 



Tags Human rights state department Antony Blinken
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

After night-long manhunt, Tel Aviv terrorist found, killed by security forces

Members of Israeli ZAKA team clean blood from the site after a shooting terror attack on Dizengoff street on April 8, 2022 in Tel Aviv
2

Palestinian rioters vandalize Joseph's Tomb amid clashes with IDF

Palestinian rioters vandalized Joseph's Tomb in Nablus, April 10, 2022.
3

Bennett: Bibi activists threatened Silman before she left coalition

From left to right: MK Idit Silman (Yamina), Defense Minister Benny Gantz, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and Prime Minister Naftali Bennett
4

Scientists find leg of dinosaur that was killed by the great asteroid

Image courtesy of NASA shows an artist's concept of a broken-up asteroid. Scientists think that a giant asteroid, which broke up long ago in the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter, eventually made its way to Earth and led to the extinction of the dinosaurs.
5

Third victim of Tel Aviv terror attack a former Israeli Olympian

Barak Lufan, Olympic athlete, was criticaly injured in a terror shooting attack in Tel Aviv on April 7, 2022, and died the next day.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by