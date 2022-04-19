Ukraine uses website to train fighters remotely

The Training Department (G7) of the Territorial Defense Forces (TDF) Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine launched an instructional website "to provide Ukrainian citizens with basic military knowledge necessary to protect the country."

The site provides varied articles and instructional videos on various topics, from basic first aid to handling chemical attacks to operating an FGM-148 javelin rocket.

While being open to all citizens of Ukraine, the site is primarily aimed at fighters of Ukraine's Territorial Defense Forces, serving as an effective military info databank to assist in training that recruits may not have access to otherwise.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

A "how-to" in confronting Russia

“Every territorial defense forces fighter will undergo the necessary training to effectively confront the enemy,” the head of the headquarters of the Territorial Defense Forces, Brigadier General Sergey Sobko said.

"The site and platform will allow thousands of defenders across the country to increase their qualifications and provide the knowledge they need in a short term. In the future, we will use these resources also to prepare Ukrainian citizens for national resistance," he explained.

The site has detailed explanations and demonstrations on the use of armaments most Ukrainian service members should be already familiar with, like the Makarov 9mm pistol or AK-74, but with the influx of foreign military aid come also foreign weapons, ones that the average professional Ukrainian soldier may have not had any experience with, not to mention the lesser trained TDF recruits.

Some of the most sought-after military hardware among Ukraine's forces are anti-armor missiles and rockets, necessary to combat Russia's columns of BTR's, tanks and vehicles, with each country sending its own variants, all of which operate in a different manner, creating a variety of different weapons that require unique handeling.

The site provides articles, videos and explanatory info on the US-made FGM-148 javelin, 84-MM "Carl Gustav" and even Israel's RGW90 HH, or "Matador", as it is locally called.

Work is reportedly being completed on creating a more encompassing distant-learning platform that will be available to fighters of the Territorial Defense Forces across the country, as well as being used to prepare the civilian population in the future.