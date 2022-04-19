The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Ukraine uses website to train fighters remotely

The site provides varied articles and instructional videos on various topics, from basic first aid and steps to take during chemical attacks to operating an FGM-148 javelin rocket.

By ROMAN MEITAV
Published: APRIL 19, 2022 18:49

Updated: APRIL 19, 2022 19:01
Service members of the Ukrainian Armed Forces fire a Javelin anti-tank missile during drills at a training ground in an unknown location in Ukraine, in this handout picture released February 18, 2022. (photo credit: UKRAINIAN JOINT FORCES OPERATION PRESS SERVICE/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
Service members of the Ukrainian Armed Forces fire a Javelin anti-tank missile during drills at a training ground in an unknown location in Ukraine, in this handout picture released February 18, 2022.
(photo credit: UKRAINIAN JOINT FORCES OPERATION PRESS SERVICE/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

The Training Department (G7) of the Territorial Defense Forces (TDF) Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine launched an instructional website "to provide Ukrainian citizens with basic military knowledge necessary to protect the country."

The site provides varied articles and instructional videos on various topics, from basic first aid to handling chemical attacks to operating an FGM-148 javelin rocket.

While being open to all citizens of Ukraine, the site is primarily aimed at fighters of Ukraine's Territorial Defense Forces, serving as an effective military info databank to assist in training that recruits may not have access to otherwise.

A "how-to" in confronting Russia

“Every territorial defense forces fighter will undergo the necessary training to effectively confront the enemy,” the head of the headquarters of the Territorial Defense Forces, Brigadier General Sergey Sobko said.

"The site and platform will allow thousands of defenders across the country to increase their qualifications and provide the knowledge they need in a short term. In the future, we will use these resources also to prepare Ukrainian citizens for national resistance," he explained.

The site has detailed explanations and demonstrations on the use of armaments most Ukrainian service members should be already familiar with, like the Makarov 9mm pistol or AK-74, but with the influx of foreign military aid come also foreign weapons, ones that the average professional Ukrainian soldier may have not had any experience with, not to mention the lesser trained TDF recruits.

Some of the most sought-after military hardware among Ukraine's forces are anti-armor missiles and rockets, necessary to combat Russia's columns of BTR's, tanks and vehicles, with each country sending its own variants, all of which operate in a different manner, creating a variety of different weapons that require unique handeling.

The site provides articles, videos and explanatory info on the US-made FGM-148 javelin, 84-MM "Carl Gustav" and even Israel's RGW90 HH, or "Matador", as it is locally called.

Work is reportedly being completed on creating a more encompassing distant-learning platform that will be available to fighters of the Territorial Defense Forces across the country, as well as being used to prepare the civilian population in the future.



Tags ukraine chemical weapons first aid weapons Military Ukraine-Russia War
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Putin demands Russia gain control of Jerusalem church as promised

Church of St Alexander Nevsky, Jerusalem.
2

When blood spills on Passover and Easter, it’s time to build the Temple

A computer-generated rendition of the Third Temple
3

Ukraine postal service issues 'Russian warship, f***k you!' stamp

Snake Island (illustrative).
4

Jewish group demands Le Pen remove ‘white supremacist dog whistle’

Marine Le Pen, leader of French far-right National Rally (Rassemblement National) party and candidate for the 2022 French presidential election, gestures as she delivers a speech after partial results in the first round of the 2022 French presidential election are announced, in Paris, France, April
5

Gantz ends West Bank closure amid Temple Mount violence

Palestinian protesters hurl stones towards Israeli security forces during clashes on the holy month of Ramadan at the Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem's Old City on April 15, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Maariv - Passover times
Maariv - Passover guide
Maariv - Recipes for Passover
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by