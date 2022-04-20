Israeli weapon seen used by Neo-Nazi Ukrainian unit against Russia

An anti-armor weapon joint-developed by Israel, Singapore and a German company has been seen in operational use by the Neo-Nazi Azov Battalion against Russian military forces.

In a video published by the Azov Battalion, a Ukrainian fighter, ostensibly affiliated with the controversial unit, can be seen firing a Man-portable Anti-Tank, Anti-DOoR (MATADOR) anti-armor weapon at what appears to be a Russian military BTR series armored personnel carrier (APC).

‼️Полк «Азов» продовжує знищувати ворожу техніку pic.twitter.com/1B2RvgKNXE — АЗОВ (@Polk_Azov) April 19, 2022

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

Western weapons reaching Azov Battalion

As Western countries have undertaken massive arms transfers to Ukraine to support it in its war against Russia, critics such as The Intercept's Sara Sirota have expressed concern that these weapons could end up in the Azov Battalion, which was integrated into Ukraine's National Force in 2014.

Anti-tank and armor weapons such as the Javelin, NLAW and MATADOR have been of special focus in arms transfers — In a March 16 briefing, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said "Anti-armor and air-defense systems, they are effectively defending the country."

The German Defense Ministry listed 2,650 MATADORs for purchase by Ukraine, Süddeutsche Zeitung reported in March. Euromaidan Press reported that they had been purchased for 25 million Euros, along with another 2450 that will be produced.

Members of Azov battalion attend a rally on the Volunteer Day honouring fighters, who joined the Ukrainian armed forces during a military conflict in the country's eastern regions, in central Kiev, Ukraine (credit: GLEB GARANICH/REUTERS)

The recently published video shows that these Israeli-developed weapons are now in the hands of the Azov Battalion, which has been widely characterized as a Neo-Nazi militia. While CNN and other media analysis has weighed the possibility that Azov has reformed, the group still has prominent Neo-Nazis in its ranks and features white supremacist symbology. The Battalion's logo still has the Black Sun, a common white supremacist symbol, and the Wolfsangel symbol used by the Nazi SS.

Israeli weapons and Ukraine

This is not the first time there have been concerns about Israeli weapons and Ukraine. In February, Interfax Ukraine reported that the Israeli Defense Ministry told Baltic states that it wouldn't meet requests for third-party transfer of Israeli-made weapons to Ukraine.

In 2018, Haaretz reported that human rights activists filed a petition to the High Court of Justice demanding an end to arms exports to Ukraine over concern they would end up in the hands of Azov militants. Haaretz published an image showing an Israel Weapons Industry Tavor being held by an Azov Battalion soldier. Tavors have also been seen wielded by Ukrainian fighters in the recent conflict, produced under license by Ukrainian company RPC Fort as the FORT-221, according to The Warzone.

#Ukraine: A Fort-221 with Mepro M21 RDS seen recently, exclusive pic via @OzKaterji. pic.twitter.com/wLfs5FXFFS — Cᴀʟɪʙʀᴇ Oʙsᴄᴜʀᴀ (@CalibreObscura) March 10, 2022

What is the MATADOR?

The MATADOR, also known in European markets as the RGW 90, is an unguided short-range shoulder-fired anti-armorer rocket launcher joint developed by Israeli government-owned defense company RAFAEL Advanced Defense Systems, Singapore's armed forces and Defence Science and Technology Agency, and German defense company Dynamit Nobel.

The MATADOR platform was developed for the confined spaces of urban warfare environments and is capable of penetrating the armor of most APCs and light tanks, according to the Singaporean Defense Ministry.

The weapon has a "dual-capability" warhead beyond normal anti-tank weapons, a delay action mode designed to blow open walls and create an entry into buildings. When fighting in urban environments, the ability to avoid entering doors and windows can mean avoiding ambush or booby traps.

The weapon is "among the lightest in its class," according to the Singaporean Defense Ministry, and extremely versatile — According to Dynamit Nobel Defense, the MATADOR is capable of firing smokescreen and illumination munitions in addition to anti-armor, vehicle and tank functions. It has a maximum effective range of 500 meters, according to technical specifications published by the Singaporean Defense Ministry.

The MATADOR is in use by several states including the Israel Defense Forces, where it has seen effective and active service. Among some Israel Defense Forces soldiers, the weapon is known as being so expensive that it can't be fired during training. The wall opening function has made it valued by IDF soldiers, who have fought in heavily built-up environments such as Gaza.