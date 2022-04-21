The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Ukraine warns of scammers targeting families of POWs

The scam callers also attempted to extract data on the captured soldiers from their families.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 21, 2022 04:41
A Ukrainian navy sailor uses equipment on board an armoured gunboat during a short voyage near a base of the Ukrainian Naval Forces in the Azov Sea port of Berdyansk, Ukraine January 12, 2022 (photo credit: Anastasia Vlasova/Reuters)
A Ukrainian navy sailor uses equipment on board an armoured gunboat during a short voyage near a base of the Ukrainian Naval Forces in the Azov Sea port of Berdyansk, Ukraine January 12, 2022
(photo credit: Anastasia Vlasova/Reuters)

Scam callers have been targeting relatives of Ukrainian navy soldiers fighting against Russia, asking them to donate money towards their family member's release from captivity, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said on Tuesday.

The callers, pretending to be representatives of Ukraine's Armed Forces Navy or public institutions, also attempted to extract data on the captured soldiers from their families, the general staff added.

Ukraine's Armed Forces stressed that it or any of its military branches are not collecting money for the release of Ukrainian prisoners of war taken by Russia, during president Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine which began February 24.

Last month, an imposter claiming to be Ukrainian prime minister Denys Shmyhal called British defense minister Ben Wallace, the defense minister said.

"Today an attempt was made by an imposter claiming to be Ukrainian PM to speak with me. He posed several misleading questions and after becoming suspicious I terminated the call," Wallace said on Twitter. "No amount of Russian disinformation, distortion and dirty tricks can distract from Russia’s human rights abuses and illegal invasion of Ukraine. A desperate attempt."

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal (credit: FRANCOIS WALSCHAERTS/POOL VIA REUTERS) Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal (credit: FRANCOIS WALSCHAERTS/POOL VIA REUTERS)

Shortly after Wallace's announcement, Ukraine's defense ministry released a statement in both Ukrainian and English warning against the danger of "those who seek to profit from human suffering" by posing as Ukrainian officials. 

"Such characters introduce themselves as advisors, assistants, heads of departments, and even present fake documents to prove their official positions," defense minister Oleksii Reznikov's Facebook statement continued. 

He urged governments worldwide to be vigilant and ensure that the people they are speaking to are really who they claim to be and to report any imposters to the authorities.



Tags Russia ukraine Navy Ukraine-Russia War
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Putin demands Russia gain control of Jerusalem church as promised

Church of St Alexander Nevsky, Jerusalem.
2

When blood spills on Passover and Easter, it’s time to build the Temple

A computer-generated rendition of the Third Temple
3

Jewish group demands Le Pen remove ‘white supremacist dog whistle’

Marine Le Pen, leader of French far-right National Rally (Rassemblement National) party and candidate for the 2022 French presidential election, gestures as she delivers a speech after partial results in the first round of the 2022 French presidential election are announced, in Paris, France, April
4

Ukraine postal service issues 'Russian warship, f***k you!' stamp

Snake Island (illustrative).
5

Gantz ends West Bank closure amid Temple Mount violence

Palestinian protesters hurl stones towards Israeli security forces during clashes on the holy month of Ramadan at the Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem's Old City on April 15, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Maariv - Passover times
Maariv - Passover guide
Maariv - Recipes for Passover
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by