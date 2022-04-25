The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Bennett, Lapid congratulate ‘friend of Israel’ Macron on election win

The foreign minister met with Macron in November to discuss the nuclear talks between world powers and Iran.

By LAHAV HARKOV
Published: APRIL 25, 2022 11:38
French President Emmanuel Macron, candidate for his re-election in the 2022 French presidential election, attends a political campaign rally at Paris La Defense Arena in Nanterre, France, April 2, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/SARAH MEYSSONNIER)
French President Emmanuel Macron, candidate for his re-election in the 2022 French presidential election, attends a political campaign rally at Paris La Defense Arena in Nanterre, France, April 2, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/SARAH MEYSSONNIER)

Jerusalem was satisfied with French President Emmanuel Macron’s reelection on Sunday, with Israeli leaders offering their congratulations.

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid tweeted congratulations to his “good friend” Macron.

“President Macron is an important leader of the global center and a true friend of Israel. We’ll continue to work together to strengthen cooperation between our countries,” he wrote.

Lapid and Macron have a friendship stretching back to when they both entered politics, with the former as finance minister and the latter as economy minister. They have much in common politically, with both founding successful centrist parties built to a great extent around their own personalities.



PRESIDENT ISAAC HERZOG with French President Emmanuel Macron. (credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO) PRESIDENT ISAAC HERZOG with French President Emmanuel Macron. (credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO)

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett tweeted in English and French: “Congratulations to my friend Emmanuel Macron on being re-elected President of France. Under your leadership, I have no doubt that the ties between Israel and France will continue to grow stronger.”

Bennett and Macron met at the UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow last year. The meeting took place in a time of political crisis between Israel and France over the use of the spying software Pegasus, owned by the Israeli company NSO and licensed by the Defense Ministry, on Macron’s phone and others, but the leaders were able to smooth out the problems in person.

Macron has been viewed in Jerusalem as a relatively friendly French president. Israel-France cooperation in science, tech, education, medicine and culture has increased since Macron became president in 2017, as well as intelligence and counter-terrorism cooperation.

France has been more vocal on the Iranian nuclear threat in the negotiations over the last year, with Iran even calling France the “bad cop” in the talks, and has been willing to hear Israel’s position on the matter.

Though the Palestinians have not been a priority during Macron’s presidency, he maintained the usual French position, calling for a two-state solution and opposing settlements. He spoke out strongly against those labeling Israel an apartheid state.

In Lebanon, where Macron has tried to help the failing state rebuild, he has engaged with Hezbollah elements in the government.

The growing popularity of his challenger in the runoff for France’s presidency, Marine Le Pen, has been a matter of concern for the Jewish community in France and many French Jews in Israel, due to her and her family's ultra-nationalist past. Her father, Jean-Marie Le Pen was an outspoken Holocaust denier and an antisemite. While she has distanced herself from some of his positions, the nativist attitude and base remain to a great extent.

Le Pen has expressed admiration for Israel as part of her opposition to Islamic extremism. At the same time, she has said Iran has a right to a nuclear program. She praised Syrian President Bashar Assad, who has butchered about half a million of his own citizens. And Le Pen also maintains traditional French positions on the Palestinians.



