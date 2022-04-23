Hezbollah hopes to use Al-Aqsa tensions in Lebanese elections - analysis

A member of the Hezbollah Executive Council slammed Israel this week, claiming that tensions over al-Aqsa Mosque will not go “unanswered.” The comments were made by Hassan al-Baghdadi, a Hezbollah official and US-designated terrorist. His statement was printed in Iranian media close to the regime, indicating Tehran’s support for Hezbollah’s threats.

According to the reports, al-Baghdadi claimed that Israel’s “attacks” on Muslim worshippers were a “clear violation of Muslim sanctities and feelings.” Al-Manar, the Hezbollah media channel, also reported the comments. The claim is that Hezbollah believes this aggression could not go unanswered.

The report also references other condemnations of Israel made in Jordan, apparently in an attempt to link Hezbollah’s condemnation with similar criticisms of Israel from Jordan. Hezbollah has long wanted to channel wider regional anger about Israel into its specifically Iranian-backed messaging because Iran is not always able to fully piggyback on the wider Palestinian movement.

Iran seeks to use Palestinians against Israel and often uses Hezbollah as a proxy in these actions. Hezbollah is based in Lebanon but has claimed that Israel continues to “occupy” Lebanon, thus justifying their “resistance.” Iran describes its various militias in Syria, Iraq, Lebanon and Yemen as an “axis of resistance.”

Hezbollah wants to use the last days of Ramadan to increase tensions with Israel and hopes that Iranian-backed groups like Palestinian Islamic Jihad will join it. The article in Iranian media does not provide more details of Hezbollah’s threats but does reference the upcoming elections in Lebanon, and the goal here is to try to use tensions with Israel to increase support for Hezbollah in Lebanon. This is because Hezbollah knows that factions in Lebanon that oppose Hezbollah believe they could perform well in upcoming elections.

Supporters of Lebanon's Hezbollah carry a coffin of a person who was killed in violence in Beirut on Thursday, during their funeral in Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanon (credit: MOHAMED AZAKIR/REUTERS)

Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Lebanon recently hosted key Lebanese politicians for an iftar meal. According to The National “also present were former presidents Amine Gemayel and Michel Suleiman, former prime ministers Fouad Siniora and Tammam Salam. As was the head of the Lebanese Forces party, Samir Geagea, the veteran Druze leader of the Progressive Socialist Party, Walid Joumblatt, and Kataeb Party chief Sami Gemayel and former MP Bahia Hariri.”

According to Al-Ain media in the UAE, a recent interview with Sami Gemayel included condemnation of Hezbollah. Gemayel, who is from the well-known Lebanese family that has long opposed Hezbollah, believes upcoming elections could be “an opportunity to end Hezbollah's dominance of power.”

In the interview with Al-Ain he said that “there is an armed Lebanese party that has taken citizens hostage in their country, and the goal today is to restore the parliamentary majority and to stop Hezbollah's hand from the legitimate state institutions.” This is a reference to Hezbollah.

He says he is concerned Hezbollah is trying to make it impossible for the international community to know where Lebanon begins and Hezbollah ends. He says “our goal is to restore the possibility of differentiating between Lebanon and militias loyal to a foreign country.” Indeed, Hezbollah is loyal to Iran.

Hezbollah says that in the upcoming elections, scheduled for mid-May, “some people in Lebanon have declared their absolute allegiance to the devil and its mercenaries, and this has caused disgrace to the Lebanese society," amd Hezbollah have stated that the “US-Israeli project” is involved in this conspiracy. Iran and its proxies, including Hezbollah, have long compared Israel and the US to “satan” and these comments are in line with this narrative.

The Hezbollah official Baghdadi “stressed that the economic blockade of Lebanon would not change the Lebanese view of the resistance he defended and supported, just as it would not oust the Israeli project,” noted Fars News.

Hezbollah also slammed the US and Saudi embassies in Lebanon for “their interference in the Lebanese elections.”

As such the goal of Hezbollah is now to increase tensions with Israel and then to use this to increase its role in the elections. It wants to portray the opposition to Hezbollah in Lebanon as being linked to Israel, Saudi Arabia and the US.