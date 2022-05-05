Ukraine Ambassador among speakers at US Holocaust Museum dinner

On Monday night, the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, DC hosted their annual National Tribute Dinner, against the backdrop of Russia’s ongoing barrage of missiles against Ukraine.

“With the power of truth held in our vast collections, our scholarship, and survivors’ own memories, we are confronting the dangerous distortion and misuse of this history— most recently to justify Russia’s war against Ukraine,” the museum said in a statement.

Oksana Markarova, Ambassador of Ukraine to the United States, was one of the speakers.

CNN reporter Wolf Blitzer, who attended the event, took to Twitter following the evening to thank Markarova for “her very strong words.”

I thanked Ukraine’s Ambassador to the U.S. Oksana Markarova @OMarkarova for her very strong words that she delivered at the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum’s 2022 National Tribute Dinner here in Washington last night. pic.twitter.com/iTUQ788vV1 — Wolf Blitzer (@wolfblitzer) May 3, 2022

Heightened anxiety and grief among Holocaust survivors has been reported since Russia launched war on Ukraine on February 24, as many survivors feel as if they are being traumatized again by the invasion.