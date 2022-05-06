The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Karine Jean-Pierre, who endorsed AIPAC boycott, to be next White House press secretary

endorsed pressure by MoveOn on Democratic Party presidential candidates to boycott the AIPAC annual conference.

By RON KAMPEAS/JTA
Published: MAY 6, 2022 03:00
White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre conducts a daily press briefing at the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, Feb. 14, 2022. (photo credit: ALEX WONG/GETTY IMAGES/JTA)
White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre conducts a daily press briefing at the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, Feb. 14, 2022.
(photo credit: ALEX WONG/GETTY IMAGES/JTA)

President Joe Biden named as his next press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, a former official of the activist MoveOn group who endorsed its call on Democratic presidential candidates to boycott the annual AIPAC conference.

Jean-Pierre will be the first Black woman in the job and succeeds Jen Psaki, who has reportedly accepted an offer from MSNBC as a commentator, as the lead voice for the Biden administration with the media. She has been principal deputy press secretary after starting in the Biden administration as a senior adviser to Vice President Kamala Harris.

Jean-Pierre has drawn fire from some in the pro-Israel community for a 2019 op-ed in which she endorsed pressure by MoveOn on Democratic Party presidential candidates to boycott the annual conference of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee.

“When it comes down to it, AIPAC’s policies are not progressive policies. AIPAC’s values are not progressive values,” Pierre wrote in the 2019 piece, saying that the group’s failure to forcefully call out the Trump administration’s bigotry disqualified it as a venue for Democrats.

AIPAC, historically non-partisan, has in the last decade drifted apart from progressives on Israel policy. Most recently, it launched a PAC to directly support pro-Israel candidates for the first time; the PAC has so far given to more Republicans than to Democrats and has drawn criticism for giving to Republicans who voted not to affirm Biden’s election. It also is supporting the House Democrats’ leadership and about half of the party’s progressive caucus.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo delivers remarks during the AIPAC convention at the Washington Convention Center in Washington, U.S., March 2, 2020. (credit: REUTERS//TOM BRENNER)U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo delivers remarks during the AIPAC convention at the Washington Convention Center in Washington, U.S., March 2, 2020. (credit: REUTERS//TOM BRENNER)

In April 2020, in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, Jean-Pierre was one of countless people to share a viral photo of Jewish and Muslim paramedic partners praying together in Israel. “Thank you both for your selflessness, and for this inspiring show of humanity,” she tweeted.

“Jill and I have known and respected Karine a long time and she will be a strong voice speaking for me and this administration,” Biden said Thursday in a statement. Psaki exits on May 13.



Tags United States US politics Biden administration Jen Psaki
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Lavrov's antisemitism means Israel no longer neutral on Ukraine-Russia - analysis

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid in a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov
2

Mossad operates in Iran, foils plot to kill Israeli diplomat, US general

Iranians burn Israeli and US flags during a rally marking the annual Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in Tehran, Iran April 29, 2022
3

Lavrov claims Zelensky has Jewish blood 'just like Hitler'

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a meeting in Moscow, Russia
4

Large-scale study identifies severe COVID-19 risk groups

COVID-19 (illustrative)
5

Bennett to Lavrov: Stop using Holocaust as political battering ram

FOREIGN MINISTER Yair Lapid and his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, meet in Moscow last month.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Independence 2022 - Artist List
Independence 2022 - Main Events
Independence 2022 - IAF Flyover
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by