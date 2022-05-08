Jewish National Fund-USA celebrates women’s month

The power of female philanthropy will be celebrated around the country throughout May as part of Jewish National Fund-USA’s Women’s Month. Every dollar raised will be matched up to $1 million, thanks to the generosity of the organization’s Desert States Board Member, T Lungwitz.

“In the business and philanthropic worlds, women have risen to the top as leaders, mentors, and role models; however, now more than ever, we must work collectively to inspire the next generation of female philanthropists to support the land and people of Israel,” explained Lungwitz. “As someone who founded and led a major healthcare company, I know how important it is for women to help each other succeed. As we come together this Women’s Month, each and every one of us can play a role in writing the next chapter of the Jewish people’s future.”

Jewish National Fund-USA Women for Israel is a dynamic group of female philanthropists who share a passion for building a prosperous future for the land and people of Israel. The formidable group accounts for approximately one third of Jewish National Fund-USA’s total annual giving.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

Lungwitz added: “I support Jewish National Fund-USA because of the positive impact we have on the land and people of Israel. You can see our impact in the incredible medical centers, schools, parks, playgrounds, and so much more that we create. However, if you really want to see our impact, just look at the smiles on the faces of children in frontier communities like Halutza, who have been given a prosperous future because of our philanthropic investments. Or observe the tears of joy shed by parents at the rehabilitation hospital we support in the Negev as they see their disabled child learn new skills and abilities. I couldn’t be prouder to support this incredible movement with my time and philanthropic dollars, and I urge you to join me as we create a bright future for the land and people of Israel and Jewish people everywhere.”

President of Women for Israel, Barbara Burry, added: “At Jewish National Fund-USA, women have a seat at every table, and more often than not, they’re at the head of it. Across the board, women hold leadership roles at every level, with over two-thirds of our JNFuture boards appointing women as their chairs. This Women’s Month, we look forward to highlighting the immense contribution that women have made to our Zionist movement and the numerous inspirational women behind our work in Israel.”

To celebrate the power of female philanthropy, the organization will hold events during May throughout the country. For more information about an event near you, visit jnf.org/in-your-area.

To double your impact this May in support of the land and people of Israel, visit jnf.org/womensmonth.