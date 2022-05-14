Israel agreed to Estonia's request to equip Ukraine with the Blue Spear (5G SSM) land-to-sea missile system, Ukrainian journalist Rostyslav Demchuk reported on Friday.

Estonia, which purchased an unspecified number of Blue Spear systems from its manufacturer Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) in October 2021, asked Israel for its authorization to transfer one of the systems to Ukraine's Armed Forces, currently defending Ukraine against the Russian invasion.

Israel complied with the Baltic nation's request, according to Demchuk.

The Blue Spear missile system is one of the most advanced anti-ship missile systems in the world, allowing for launching from land-based platforms with flight at high subsonic speed.

The anti-ship system will be pivotal in Ukraine's southern theater, which mainly revolves around naval battles in the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov.

Russian missile cruiser Moskva is moored in the Ukrainian Black Sea port of Sevastopol, Ukraine, May 10, 2013. (credit: REUTERS/STRINGER/FILE PHOTO)

The Ukrainian report comes following a Ha'aretz report from earlier in May stating Israel is leaning toward expanding its aid to Ukraine, including sending military assistance.

The increase in aid would be a “substantial step” compared with what Israel has already provided, and would be more symbolic and “not include substantial quantities of supplies” because of the aid already provided by the US and European countries, the report said.'

Jerusalem has been trying to strike a balance between Russia and Ukraine, but Ha'aretz quoted a source as saying the US and some European countries expect Israel to take a clearer stance regarding which side it is on “and to back its decision with deeds and not just statements.”