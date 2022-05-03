Israel to increase military, civilian aid to Ukraine - report

Israel is leaning towards expanding its aid to Ukraine, including military assistance to the embattled country.

According to a report in Haaretz, Israeli officials have said that the country can send “plenty of items” to Kyiv that are more defensive, but that air defense systems, advanced weaponry and attack systems would not be sent.

While the increase in aid would be a “substantial step” in what Israel has already provided, the report said it would be more symbolic as it would “not include substantial quantities of supplies” because of the aid already provided by the United States and European countries.

Jerusalem has been trying to strike a balance between Russia and Ukraine, but Haaretz quoted a source as saying that the US and various European countries expect Israel to take a clearer stance as to which side it is on “and to back its decision with deeds and not just statements.”

A meeting by defense officials is planned for the coming days to discuss what platforms or supplies can be provided to Ukraine.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks during a joint news conference with International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi (not pictured), as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine April 26, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/VALENTYN OGIRENKO)

The Defense Ministry did not comment on the report, but it comes a week after Brig.-Gen. (Res.) Dror Shalom, the head of the political security division of the Defense Ministry took part in a US-led summit that discussed international defense aid to Ukraine.

Israel was among a total of 43 countries -all NATO members and 14 non-NATO members- that attended the summit in Germany and Shalom’s participation in the summit can be viewed as a possible shift in stance by Israel which has been attempting to preserve its close ties with Russia.

Two weeks ago Defense Minister Benny Gantz announced that Israel would be sending protective vests and helmets to rescue and emergency services. The shipment, an apparent boost of aid following criticism that Israel was not providing enough aid to Ukraine, was not for the Ukrainian military.

As part of Israel’s aid to Ukraine, Jerusalem also set up a field hospital in the city of Lviv and donated several armored and 4x4 ambulances by Magen David Adom rescue services.

Russia is a key player in Syria where the IDF is carrying out airstrikes against Iranian and Hezbollah targets. It intervened in the Syrian conflict in September 2015 on the side of embattled President Bashar Assad, and Moscow is seen as the main power to speak with when Israel wants to carry out strikes in the country.

Though Israel continues with its security mechanism with Russia when carrying out operations in Syria, Moscow has recently criticized strikes carried out by the Israel Air Force.

Ties have also been strained after Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov claimed that Hitler was Jewish.

“When they say 'What sort of denazification is this if we are Jews,' well I think that Hitler also had Jewish origins, so it means nothing,” Lavrov said in an interview with Italy’s Rete 4 on Sunday. "For a long time now we've been hearing the wise Jewish people say that the biggest antisemites are the Jews themselves.”

Israeli officials expressed their outrage at the comments, with Foreign Minister Yair Lapid calling them “unforgivable and outrageous.”

“Jews did not murder themselves in the Holocaust. The lowest level of racism against Jews is to accuse Jews themselves of antisemitism,” he said.

The Foreign Ministry summoned the Russian ambassador to Israel Anatoly Viktorov to a meeting. Russia on Tuesday later doubled down on the comments, with the Foreign Ministry in Moscow claiming that Israel supports neo-Nazis in Ukraine.

Though Ukraine has been at war with Russia since Moscow invaded and annexed Crimea in 2014, a recent report by the Stockholm Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) found that Kyiv’s imports of major arms between 2017-2021 were very limited.

“Deliveries of arms to Ukraine generally had more of a political than military significance, which grew in importance as the tensions between Russia and Ukraine worsened at the end of 2021,” the report read.

While Kyiv was already fighting pro-Russian rebels in the Donetsk and Lugansk regions between 2017-2021, “its imports of major arms remained very limited and accounted for only 0.1 percent of total global arms imports.”

The Czech Republic was Ukraine’s main supplier of major arms, accounting for 41 percent of total imports, including 87 armored vehicles and 56 pieces of artillery. The United States was Ukraine’s second-largest supplier, accounting for 31 percent of all imports to the Eastern European nation including 540 light anti-tank missiles.

France, Lithuania, and Poland also supplied arms to Ukraine, but according to SIPRI, it was Turkey that had “probably” the largest military impact after it sold 12 armed unmanned aerial vehicles to Ukraine.

The Bayraktar drones are currently being used in the war, accounting for the destruction of hundreds of Russian tanks, ships and other military platforms.

Though the low level of arms transfers to Ukraine was partially explained by SIPRI as being due to the country’s limited financial resources and its own arms-production capabilities, “up until February 2022 several of the largest arms-exporting states had been restricting exports to Ukraine due to concerns that such transfers could contribute to conflict escalation.”