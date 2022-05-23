US denies Ukrainian official's claim about plans to attack Russian fleet

The Pentagon has denied a Ukrainian official's claim that the United States is planning to attack Russia's naval fleet in the Black Sea.

Ukrainian ministry of internal affairs adviser Anton Gerashchenko said in a tweet on Friday that has since been deleted that the US "is preparing a plan to destroy the Black Sea Fleet," Newsweek reported.

"The effective work of the Ukrainians on warships convinced (the USA) to prepare a plan to unblock the ports. Deliveries of powerful anti-ship weapons (Harpoon and Naval Strike Missile with a range of 250-300 km) are being discussed," the tweet added.

Russian Navy's Black Sea Fleet logistics support ship Vsevolod Bobrov sails in the Bosphorus in Istanbul, Turkey, January 7, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/YORUK ISIK)

The Newsweek report added that the Biden Administration is working on a plan to send anti-ship missiles to Ukraine, according to Reuters, and that US officials and congressional sources said such missiles could either be shipped to Ukraine directly or transferred to Ukraine via an allied country in Europe.

However, Pentagon Spokesman John Kirby outright dismissed Geraschenko's claim regarding US plans to attack Russian naval forces, saying, "OK, I can tell you definitively that that's not true. Just looking here, no changes that we observed in the maritime posture in the -- in the Black Sea. The Russians still obviously have vessels there. Most of them surface vessels but -- but submarines as well. They continue to, although they are not as close to the coast as they were a few weeks ago. They continue to be able to, from a maritime perspective, blockade major Ukrainian ports like Odesa, so there's still nothing getting in economically. But I don't have any other updates for you in the maritime domain."

When asked if the US intends to send anti-ship missiles to Ukraine, Kirby did not give a clear answer, saying, "We are -- we are talking to the Ukrainians every day, as you know in fact, today's another one of those days when the Secretary is going to talk to Minister Reznikoff about -- we talked to them about their needs and our capabilities. And when we have decisions, we come right out here and we issue a press release and we tell you about that. So, I'm not going to get ahead of decisions that haven't been made. We're doing the best we can to meet their -- their capabilities in as near real-time as we can. And we keep trying to make those capabilities match what's going on on the ground. And what's going on on the ground right now is a very artillery heavy, long-range fire heavy fighting in the Donbas."