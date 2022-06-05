Will Biden postpone his Middle East trip again?

Could Biden’s Middle East trip get postponed again? According to an NBC report, Biden's planned trip to the region was postponed until July as Washington plans a more comprehensive Middle East trip, including a Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) summit in Riyadh.

The rescheduling, which was reportedly decided on Friday, is not finalized to be in July, with a US official noting dates for Biden's visits could change again, as per the report.

“While the Biden Administration is citing technical-logistical reasons which have led to the postponement of the trip, one cannot help feeling that the White House wants to see if the Bennett-Lapid government survives for a few more months or if new elections are called,” says Dan Arbell, a scholar-in-residence at the Center for Israeli Studies at American University.

“The Israeli political picture will be clearer in July and it’ll give the administration more time to prepare the visit and decide on its messaging,” Arbell noted.

“Also, the visit to Israel is tied to other stops in the region, and it gives the White House more time to try and arrange a regional leaders summit or moves which would broaden and deepen the Abraham Accords,” he added.

Experts weigh in

Jonathan Schanzer, Senior Vice President at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD) in Washington said that the President “has an awful lot on his plate at the moment.”

“Economic woes and divisive domestic politics are front and center,” he said.

“For this trip to the Middle East to be a success, he needs real wins that he can sell back to a beleaguered and disillusioned American public. Such wins, whether steps toward normalization or long-term energy guarantees or something else, could take more than a few short weeks to lock down,” said Schanzer.

Michael Oren, former Israeli Ambassador to Washington said that many considerations go into deciding when, where, and how a President travels abroad.

“Many of those considerations may be domestic—for example, the rising gun violence in the United States. In Israel’s case, it may also reflect reticence to visit a country where the current government may [no] longer be in office,” he added.

Dan Shapiro, former US Ambassador to Israel and Distinguished Fellow in the Atlantic Council’s Middle East programs said that the delay "makes no difference in the quality of the trip."

"In June, Biden can focus on Ukraine and the European agenda at the G7 and NATO summits. When he travels to Israel and Saudi Arabia in July, he can give the Middle East agenda his full attention,” said Shapiro.

Biden's Riyadh trip could be an unprecedented one, with American news outlets reporting that the White House is pushing for a first-ever one-on-one meeting between Biden and Saudi crown prince and de facto leader Mohammed bin Salman, also known as MBS.

Saudi-US relations

Saudi-US ties have deteriorated considerably since Biden succeeded former President Donald Trump due to disappointment over Washington's policies on Iran's nuclear program and the Houthi presence in Yemen, as well as Biden's comments during his presidential campaign promising to treat Saudi Arabia as a "pariah state."

In a move viewed as a gesture to the Saudi crown prince, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Thursday that MBS and his father, King Salman "deserve credit" for their roles in extending a ceasefire in Yemen.

The United States also thanked OPEC+, the Saudi-led intergovernmental oil production and export organization, for announcing it will ramp up its oil production by 200,000 barrels per day over the summer. This marks a change in the Saudi stance against increasing oil production since Russia's invasion of Ukraine disrupted the global oil market.

Despite various reports stating Biden will visit Saudi Arabia, the US president said during remarks delivered on Friday that he has "no direct plans" to visit the kingdom at the moment.

Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report