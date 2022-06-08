The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
IAEA decision shows Iran’s true face, Naftali Bennett says

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett hailed a decision by the IAEA Board of Governors to approve a resolution censuring Iran for nuclear violations on Wednesday night.

By LAHAV HARKOV
Published: JUNE 8, 2022 22:37
Rafael Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, and Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett (photo credit: KOBI GIDON / GPO)
Rafael Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, and Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett
(photo credit: KOBI GIDON / GPO)

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett praised the International Atomic Energy Agency Board of Governors' vote to adopt a resolution calling on Iran to provide information about its undeclared nuclear sites.

“This is a significant decision that reveals Iran’s true face”

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett

“The Board of Governors' decision states that Iran is not cooperating with the IAEA and does not follow its instructions, and as such does not allow the agency to do its important job to act against military nuclear activities,” Bennett said.

That the vote passed with 30 in favor, two opposed and three abstentions shows that countries “worked together with a goal of stopping and preventing Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon,” Bennett added.

If Iran continues in this vein, the countries should bring the matter before the UN Security Council, the prime minister said.



