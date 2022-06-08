IAEA decision shows Iran’s true face, Naftali Bennett says

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett praised the International Atomic Energy Agency Board of Governors' vote to adopt a resolution calling on Iran to provide information about its undeclared nuclear sites.

“This is a significant decision that reveals Iran’s true face” Prime Minister Naftali Bennett

“The Board of Governors' decision states that Iran is not cooperating with the IAEA and does not follow its instructions, and as such does not allow the agency to do its important job to act against military nuclear activities,” Bennett said.

That the vote passed with 30 in favor, two opposed and three abstentions shows that countries “worked together with a goal of stopping and preventing Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon,” Bennett added.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

Israel welcomes the resolution of the Board of Governors of the @IAEAorg proving that Iran’s nuclear program is systematically violating international commitments.The world must come together to support the integrity of the IAEA & act against Iran’s pursuit of nuclear weapons. — Naftali Bennett בנט (@naftalibennett) June 8, 2022

If Iran continues in this vein, the countries should bring the matter before the UN Security Council, the prime minister said.