Is an alliance emerging between Venezuela and Turkey? - analysis

Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro met his Iranian counterpart over the weekend in meetings aimed at showcasing how Iran is a key ally of Venezuela. He came to Iran after meeting with Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Venezuela has been a key partner of Ankara and Tehran for years now, but considering how Iran is enriching uranium and continuing to threaten the Middle East, and as Turkey tries to keep Finland and Sweden out of NATO and threatens a new invasion in Syria; it is clear that the Turkey-Iran-Venezuela alliance, created in opposition to the US and the West, may be emerging.

What does Turkey want from Venezuela?

Turkey’s President condemned “primitive one-sided” sanctions, according to an Associated Press report, which stated that "he made the remark while speaking alongside the Latin American country’s President Nicolas Maduro in a joint news conference.”

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

Erdogan said he wanted to “reiterate that we will continue to support brotherly Venezuela.” Turkey sees the thuggish authoritarian regime in Caracas as an ally because Ankara has become a key ally of authoritarian and extremist regimes all over the world.

At the same time as Ankara preaches “reconciliation” with Israel, it also is threatening Greece as well as threatening to ethnically cleanse Kurds in Syria. Ankara is also undermining NATO and working closely with Russia. All of this points to the reason Ankara wants its Venezuela connection - it wants to maneuver outside the system of countries that work closely with the US.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro attend a news conference in Tehran, Iran, June 11, 2022. (credit: PRESIDENT WEBSITE/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY)/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

The AP noted that “Maduro traveled to the Turkish capital just as the foreign minister of Russia, a key ally of the ostracized Latin American regime, was also visiting the city. The Venezuelan leader is also traveling on his Eurasian tour after he was rebuffed by the US, which decided not to invite him to this month’s Summit of the Americas.”

This means that the meetings in Ankara and Tehran are symbolic. Venezuela wants to be the key partner of Turkey and Iran in South America. It has important Iranian drones and welcomes trade with Iran, even as the US is trying to keep up sanctions on Iran.

“Turkey is one of a handful of places around the world – Russia and Iran are other friendly states – where Maduro is welcome amid US sanctions on his country,” the AP noted.

Meetings with Iran

After enjoying his time in Turkey, the Venezuelan regime leader went to Tehran where met President of Iran Ebrahim Raisi on Saturday. Together they discussed how Iran has always worked with countries that are “independent” of US foreign policy. They claimed to oppose “imperialism,” a usual talking point of Iran and Venezuela.

The two countries slammed US sanctions on Iran. "Sanctions and threats against the Iranian nation have been numerous in these forty years, but the Iranian nation has decided to consider these sanctions as an opportunity for the country's progress," an Iranian statement about the meetings noted. Venezuela’s regime also claims success in thwarting US sanctions. The Trump administration sought “maximum pressure” against Iran and also supported opposition voices in Venezuela.

"Sanctions and threats against the Iranian nation have been numerous in these forty years, but the Iranian nation has decided to consider these sanctions as an opportunity for the country's progress" Iranian spokesperson

Iran and Venezuela are now looking to sign a 20-year cooperation document that is part of what the countries see as a strategic agreement.

“Cooperation in the field of energy, thermal power plants, repair and overhaul of refineries, export of technical and engineering services, economic, defense and military relations in this government show that there are many fields and capacities in the two countries,” a statement noted.

The Venezuelan president said: "We will use the historical experience of Iran and put technology at the center of the focus of this development cooperation.” “We are witnessing different areas of cooperation between the two countries, in the fields of energy, oil, gas, refineries and petrochemicals, and in the field of financing through the Iran-Venezuela Relations Development Bank, as well as in the field of defense, through strengthening relations,” the Tasnim News report stated.

Maduro said that in “the near future, we will see the opening of direct flights from Caracas to Tehran and vice versa, and this issue will be important in tourism development, this way we can develop tourism and our country can be a destination for Iranian tourists."

The arrival of the Venezuelan leader in the region is all about messaging and symbolism. Iran and Turkey want to show that they can upstage the US, and Venezuela wants to show that even if the Biden administration won’t host its regime, Caracas can easily meet with NATO member Turkey as well as Iran.

Although Ankara has drifted away from the West in recent years under its current leadership, it continues to have relations with western countries. Hosting the Venezuelan leader shows how Ankara is proud to host rogue regimes and use them to leverage its opposition to the West. This illustrates how Turkey has pivoted away from its claims of reconciliation in 2020 and 2021, and now it looks like it may move back to working with Iran, Venezuela, Russia and other countries that are in opposition to Washington’s policies.

Although Venezuela is not a threat to Israel, the trip of its leader to the region nevertheless is symbolic because Iran was recently slammed for its nuclear enrichment program. As such Venezuela and Iran are illustrating how they can work closely together in the face of sanctions and condemnation.