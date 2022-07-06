The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Russian politician threatens Alaska, says 'we can claim it back'

The chairman of the Russian State Duma warned that Russia could claim Alaska if the US tries to "dispose of our resources."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 6, 2022 20:39
Statue of US Secretary of State William Seward at the Alaska State Capitol building , Juneau, Alaska. (photo credit: Gillfoto/Wikimedia Commons)
Statue of US Secretary of State William Seward at the Alaska State Capitol building , Juneau, Alaska.
(photo credit: Gillfoto/Wikimedia Commons)

Chairman of the Russian State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin warned that Russia could demand Alaska back if the US continues to seize Russian resources abroad on Wednesday.

"Decency is not a weakness. We always have something a response. Let America always remember that there is part of its territory, Alaska. When they start trying to dispose of our resources abroad, before doing so, let them think that we also have something to claim back," said Volodin.

A territorial feud

The Russian politician referred to a threat he made earlier to denounce a maritime treaty between Norway and Russia after some shipments were blocked from traveling through Norway's waters, saying that Norway then allowed the shipments to go through.

"Imagine if we also instructed [about Alaska] - you look, and America would start supplying fish where it should be," said Volodin, according to RIA Novosti.

"Imagine if we also instructed [about Alaska] - you look, and America would start supplying fish where it should be."

Chairman of the Russian State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin

Volodin also stressed that Russia does not interfere in America's affairs, saying that American politicians have been blaming Russia for everything that is happening in the country.

Russia's State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin attends a military parade on Victory Day, which marks the 77th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, in Red Square in central Moscow, Russia May 9, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/MAXIM SHEMETOV)Russia's State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin attends a military parade on Victory Day, which marks the 77th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, in Red Square in central Moscow, Russia May 9, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/MAXIM SHEMETOV)

Russia colonized Alaska in the late 1700s but sold the territory to the US in 1867.

In recent months, Russian politicians have made a number of statements threatening to rescind treaties and agreements with multiple countries.



