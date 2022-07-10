The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Former Maccabi Haifa player, Sergei Blanchuk, dies fighting in Ukraine

The 47-year-old Blanchuk volunteered for the Ukrainian army immediately after the invasion of the Russian forces.

By WALLA!
Published: JULY 10, 2022 14:03
Blanchuk against the backdrop of the ruins of Donbas (photo credit: MACCABI HAIFA)
Blanchuk against the backdrop of the ruins of Donbas
(photo credit: MACCABI HAIFA)

Following the news of the death of Sergei Blanchuk, Maccabi Haifa's former player, who was killed in battle in Ukraine, the team published an obituary in memory of Blanchuk on Sunday.

"The Maccabi Haifa soccer club is shocked and bowed its head when word of Blanchuk's death came to us," read a statement from the club, to which were added the words of Lesia, Blanchuk's son's mother who was with him in Israel during the time he played for the team.

The team's former brakeman played with them between 1996-1999 and even scored one of the two goals in its favor in the 1998 National Cup final.

"My son and I cried non-stop, Sergei is a man full of love. I know that in the last stage of his life he was happy, I have never met in my life more warmth and care than Sergei had," Lesia said.

Nir Davidovich, who played with Blanchuk, also said goodbye and said in a conversation with Walla! Sports: "This is really sad news. I really liked playing with him, he was strong and fast. As a human being, he was quiet and shy, did not know so much English and because of that he had a hard time adapting, but after a while, he got into things and integrated."

Blanchuk fighting in Ukraine 

According to reports, the 47-year-old Blanchuk volunteered for the Ukrainian army immediately after the invasion of the Russian forces, and due to his relatively advanced age was not supposed to be stationed at the front.

Blanchuk insisted on enlisting and was eventually sent to Donbas, where the toughest battles of the war were conducted. "Heroes never die. Sergei will be remembered forever as someone who sacrificed his life for the homeland," local media reported.

"Heroes never die. Sergei will be remembered forever as someone who sacrificed his life for the homeland."

Ukrainian media

Blanchuk grew up in the youth department of Dynamo Kyiv, and came to Maccabi Haifa in the mid-90s. He made 92 appearances in team uniform in all competitions, scoring five goals.

After leaving Israel Blanchuk continued to the daughter team of Dynamo Kyiv, from which he moved to Verskala and before retirement also played for Metalist Kharkiv.

Blanchuk worked as a mediator in recent years after being certified as a lawyer post-retirement.


Tags Israel ukraine maccabi haifa news football Ukraine-Russia War
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Russia orders Jewish Agency to stop all operations in country - exclusive

Russian President Vladimir Putin enters a hall in the Kremlin in Moscow on April 26, 2022.
2

Security alert for Jewish community in San Antonio, Texas lifted

FBI headquarters building is seen in Washington, U.S., December 7, 2018
3

Ohio lawmaker wants to teach the Holocaust ‘from the perspective of the Nazis'

Part of the skyline of Akron, Ohio, May 2020.
4

Gantz reveals 'unusual' Iranian military activity in the Red Sea

Satellite images of four Iranian military ships spotted in the Red Sea, shown by Israel's Defense Minister Benny Gantz, on July 5, 2022.
5

Possible cause of long COVID ‘brain fog’ revealed - study

A healthy brain compared to a brain suffering from Alzheimer's Disease

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Shabat Times
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by