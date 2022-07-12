Israel will send another installment of protective gear to Kyiv for emergency and civilian organizations in Ukraine, Defense Minister Benny Gantz approved on Tuesday.

The aid includes some 1,500 helmets, 1,500 protective vests, 1,000 Israeli-made gas masks, hundreds of protective mine clearance vests and dozens of gas filtration and purification systems.

It will be transferred over to Ukraine in the next few weeks, the Defense Ministry stated.

Continued Israeli aid to Ukraine

This is the latest in a number of shipments of protective gear sent to Kyiv over the course of the Ukraine-Russia War.

Gantz said back in April that Israel would provide Kyiv with protective gear for rescue organizations. The promise came after a discussion with his Ukrainian counterpart Oleksii Reznikov.

Israel delivered 2,000 helmets and 500 vests to emergency and civilian organizations in Ukraine in May, the Defense Ministry said.

Israeli officials have weighed sending many kinds of defensive items to Ukraine, but anti-air systems and other weapon platforms were not being considered, according to Israeli reports.

Israel also set up the “Shining Star” field hospital in Mostyska, which operated for six weeks. It closed on April 28 after treating more than 6,000 patients, with the project including the shipment of over 16 tons of medical aid.