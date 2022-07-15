The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post World News

Activists lobby in DC on behalf of Yemen as Biden heads to Saudi Arabia

The Yemeni Coalition of Independent Women want the Biden Administration to redesignate Yemen’s Houthi rebels as a foreign terrorist organization.

By MIKE WAGENHEIM/THE MEDIA LINE
Published: JULY 15, 2022 15:38
Military policemen ride on the back of a patrol truck at the site of a funeral of Houthi fighters killed during recent fighting against government forces, in Sanaa, Yemen December 6, 2021 (photo credit: KHALED ABDULLAH/REUTERS)
Military policemen ride on the back of a patrol truck at the site of a funeral of Houthi fighters killed during recent fighting against government forces, in Sanaa, Yemen December 6, 2021
(photo credit: KHALED ABDULLAH/REUTERS)

As US President Joe Biden jets off to Jeddah this weekend, a group of Yemen activists is in Washington, pushing for a change in America’s direction.

A delegation of the Yemeni Coalition of Independent Women spent the early part of the week meeting with State Department officials, members of Congress, and think tanks in an effort to get the Biden Administration to redesignate Yemen’s Houthi rebels as a foreign terrorist organization (FTO) and bring the Yemeni Civil War back into the consciousness of a Congress focused on Ukraine.

“We had very positive meetings regarding our vision of how to distribute and deliver humanitarian aid without the help of the Houthis. We came away with the impression that many people, especially in Congress, think that it’s a war between the Saudi-led Arab coalition against the Houthis, which is not true,” Manel Msalmi, a delegation member and Brussels-based diplomatic adviser, told The Media Line.

She said the finger needs to be pointed at Iran, which finances and trains the Houthis. In its final days, the Trump administration designated the Houthis as an FTO, but the Biden White House moved quickly to strip that title, ostensibly to open the door for negotiations for a cease-fire. Some critics allege it was more an opening gesture to Tehran, which Washington was seeking to begin reengaging with under President Joe Biden.

“We got the sentiment that the agenda we are pushing is not likely to happen in near future, as the Biden Administration holds out hope on the prospect of extending the [UN-brokered] truce in early August, and [because of] the State Department’s concerns on the humanitarian impact of placing the FTO tag back on the Houthis,” Irina Tsukerman, a human rights and national security attorney and delegation member, told The Media Line.The truce is due to expire on August 2.

Workers walk on stairs of a building hit by Saudi-led air strike at a telecommunication station in Sanaa, Yemen, February 14 , 2022. (credit: KHALED ABDULLAH/REUTERS) Workers walk on stairs of a building hit by Saudi-led air strike at a telecommunication station in Sanaa, Yemen, February 14 , 2022. (credit: KHALED ABDULLAH/REUTERS)

“We got the sentiment that the agenda we are pushing is not likely to happen in near future, as the Biden Administration holds out hope on the prospect of extending the [UN-brokered] truce in early August."

Human rights and national security

Tsukerman said the delegation held meetings with staff from the office of US Special Envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking, along with one-on-ones on Capitol Hill with Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D- Michigan), a House Armed Services Committee member; Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R- Washington), Rep. Steve Scalise (R-Louisiana), the House Minority Whip; and Rep. Young Kim (R-California), a member of the Foreign Affairs Committee.

A pair of think tanks, including the conservative Heritage Foundation, also played host to the delegation.

Msalmi said the delegation got a friendlier listen in the halls of Congress.

“Congressional offices were very clear there is some level of openness to seeing the Houthis as a serious threat, a group that coordinates with a number of terror organizations, and that the truce is unlikely to stick for very long. At the end of the day, the Houthis are an Iran proxy, and the humanitarian aid that was supposed to flow freely as a result of the delisting has not helped the Yemeni population. Instead, it’s been stolen and appropriated. Under the FTO, humanitarian aid was easier to monitor,” said Msalmi.

The Yemeni Coalition of Independent Women 

The Yemeni Coalition of Independent Women bills itself as an organization representing civil society and nonpartisan political movements. It lists its key objectives as promoting women’s rights, increasing participation in the political process, and integrating women into all state institutions at all levels, including peacebuilding and national reconciliation in Yemen. The group is led by Dr. Wesam Ba Sondowah, a Cairo-based political science professor, whose father, Mohammed Basindawa, served as Yemen’s prime minister from 2011 to 2014.

The Yemen Civil War has dragged on for nearly eight years, inflicting catastrophic damage on the population. With the Russian invasion of Ukraine dominating foreign policy headlines for several months, Msalmi said that the American president’s trip to Jeddah provided an ideal opportunity to put Yemen back on the map of congressional and administrative priorities. “In parallel with President Biden’s visit to Saudi Arabia, we wanted this issue to be on the top of the agenda, one of the main topics that will be addressed during the visit of President Biden. But we really wanted the US administration and US officials to be considering the issue of Yemen, and to have the whole picture regarding the humanitarian and the political crisis, which has been forgotten and which has resulted in the persecution of children, women and minorities,” said Msalmi.

While President Biden heads to Jeddah, in part to coordinate a regional strategy to contain Iran, parallel, on-and-off indirect discussions continue between Washington and Tehran on a mutual return to the Iran nuclear accord. But, with those negotiations seemingly going nowhere − and perhaps regressing − Msalmi said there is little reason to avoid confrontation with Iran over the White House’s dealings with the Houthis.

“I think that they delisted the Houthis just to show that they are at least giving Iran something in these negotiations. The thing is that the human rights situation was much better when there were sanctions on the Houthis, and when the Iran deal was stopped by the Trump administration. Getting back to the Iran deal would not really help the Yemeni population. And keeping the Houthis delisted would give them the opportunity to continue human rightsviolations and give the impression that they cannot be punished by international courts or by any economic sanctions,” said Msalmi.

Other options

Still, with the FTO relisting unlikely, the Yemen delegation did come with other options, presenting a letter to President Biden requesting support for female leaders in Yemen and for increased humanitarian and economic cooperation with the Presidential Leadership Council, the executive body of Yemen’s internationally recognized government.

Tsukerman said the group is also calling for more defense cooperation between the US and the Arab coalition, which she said would improve prospects for US regional cooperation, minimize civilian casualties and promote more productive intelligence gathering.



Tags Terrorism washington yemen Joe Biden
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Security alert for Jewish community in San Antonio, Texas lifted

FBI headquarters building is seen in Washington, U.S., December 7, 2018
2

Ohio lawmaker wants to teach the Holocaust ‘from the perspective of the Nazis'

Part of the skyline of Akron, Ohio, May 2020.
3

Massive dangerous asteroid Bennu not solid rock, like ball pit - NASA

This mosaic of the asteroid Bennu was created using observations made by NASA’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft that was in close proximity to the asteroid for over two years.
4

Church of the Holy Sepulchre excavation unveils remains from Constantine's time

Remains dating back to the period of Roman Emperor Constantine at the Church of the Holy Sepulcher have been uncovered in excavations carried out in conjunction with a complex two-year project to repair and restore pavement stones of the ancient church.
5

Russia building new laser weapon to disable foreign satellites - report

Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in a ceremony to launch a new large-scale production facility at the plant of Bratskchemsyntez drugmaker owned by Pharmasyntez Group, via a video link at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia November 26, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by