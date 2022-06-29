The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Car bomb kills six in Yemen port city

By REUTERS
Published: JUNE 29, 2022 16:22

A car bomb attack on the convoy of a Yemeni military official in the southern port city of Aden killed at least six people and wounded several others on Wednesday, military officials said.

The head of security forces of Lahaj province Saleh al-Sayed survived the assassination attempt, three military officials said. Two of them said at least five civilians and one military officer were killed and six others were seriously wounded in the attack.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack but al Qaeda militants have stepped up their operations in south Yemen recently. At least 10 Yemeni soldiers were killed there in two separate attacks last week.

Instability in the south, where the Saudi-backed government is based, complicates international efforts to end the seven-year-old conflict. Several attacks have been recorded despite a ceasefire agreement between the Saudi-led coalition and the Iran-aligned Houthis in the north.

Sayed is Lahaj's commander of the military units of the separatist Southern Transitional Council (STC), a force built and trained by the United Arab Emirates.

The STC is nominally part of the Saudi-led coalition which intervened in Yemen in 2015 after the Houthi movement ousted the internationally recognized government from the capital, Sanaa. But STC has also fought its allies in the Yemeni government as it seeks the independence of south Yemen.

The multifaceted war in Yemen has killed tens of thousands of people and pushed millions to the brink of famine.

Fmr. UN ambassador Danny Danon to run in Likud primaries
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/29/2022 04:30 PM
Syria to recognize Luhansk, Donetsk as independent states - state media
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/29/2022 04:18 PM
UK says will support Georgia against Russian cyberattacks
By REUTERS
06/29/2022 03:38 PM
President Herzog met with Jordan's King Abdullah II in Amman this week
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/29/2022 03:26 PM
BioNTech, Pfizer to start testing universal COVID-19 vaccine
By REUTERS
06/29/2022 03:21 PM
Iran says indirect nuclear talks with US continue in Qatar
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/29/2022 03:17 PM
Norway targeted by cyberattack - security agency
By REUTERS
06/29/2022 02:56 PM
Russia warns Norway over restricting supplies to settlements on Svalbard
By REUTERS
06/29/2022 02:29 PM
Knesset passes party funding law in first reading
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/29/2022 01:44 PM
Cocaine smuggling thwarted by IDF Tuesday night
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/29/2022 01:43 PM
Britain sanctions Russia's 2nd-richest man, oligarch Vladimir Potanin
By REUTERS
06/29/2022 01:18 PM
Coronavirus in Israel: 11,949 new cases, 293 in serious condition
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/29/2022 10:31 AM
Ukraine War: Moscow-controlled Kherson readies referendum to join Russia
By REUTERS
06/29/2022 08:43 AM
Palestinian killed in combat with IDF in Jenin
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/29/2022 07:34 AM
US to allocate 296,000 vaccine doses for monkeypox to states
By REUTERS
06/29/2022 02:59 AM
