The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post World News

Russia proposes law to ban broadcast of LGBT content

The law will work as a legal supplement to an existing law from 2013 that bans the "promotion of non-traditional sexual relations to minors."

By ROMAN MEITAV
Published: JULY 18, 2022 17:05
Law enforcement officers block participants of the LGBT community rally "X St.Petersburg Pride" in central Saint Petersburg, Russia August 3, 2019. (photo credit: REUTERS/ANTON VAGANOV)
Law enforcement officers block participants of the LGBT community rally "X St.Petersburg Pride" in central Saint Petersburg, Russia August 3, 2019.
(photo credit: REUTERS/ANTON VAGANOV)

A draft law has been submitted to Russia's State Duma (lower house) which looks to crack down on what the text of the law calls "LGBT propaganda" on Monday.

The law proposal seeks to add changes to existing Russian laws against propaganda and the publication of "problematic" topics like suicide and drug use, adding "the denial of the family as a social value" and "non-traditional sexual relations" to the list, according to a law proposal document released by deputies of the State Duma.

These additions will work as a legal supplement to an existing 2013 law, decried by Western countries as state-enforced bigotry, that bans the "promotion of non-traditional sexual relations to minors." The new additions expand the ban from minors to the whole population, regardless of age.

With the new correction, media content "promoting" LGBT relations will be considered propaganda by federal law if the bill passes, while such "bans" are not always enforced, this particular proposal looks to specifically ban the rental of any movie with LGBT content to cinemas.

"The bill separately supplements the current legislation in the sphere of the film industry as the basis on which a direct ban on issuing rental certificates to cinemas for any cinematographic materials that allow propaganda of the denial of family values ​​and non-traditional sexual relations," the document stated.

Vitaly Milonov, deputy chairman of the State Duma Committee on Family, Women and Children specified that it is not non-traditional relations that are to be banned, but their propagation in the media.

"You need to understand that we do not want to ban non-traditional relations themselves, but their propaganda. Any information about non-traditional values ​​should be excluded in principle — this is the point of view of the majority of citizens. This does not mean that we want to limit people in their personal freedoms, we want to remove the public and propaganda part of this situation," Milonov told the Parliamentary Gazette.

"You need to understand that we do not want to ban non-traditional relations themselves, but their propaganda."

Vitaly Milonov

The document called the public approval and recognition of such relationships "dangerous" for the whole of society, claiming that it will not only destroy the family unit and traditional values but will also cause the populace to "increasingly turn their sexual attention to minors," effectively claiming that it will create pedophiles.

Previous anti-LGBT claims

A Russian court has already fined Meta Platforms Inc. 4 million roubles ($54,030) for failing to delete posts that contained what it calls "LGBT propaganda" in April, Interfax reported.

In November 2021, Russia was investigating a complaint against Netflix after the public commissioner for protecting families accused the streaming company of violating the Russian law on "gay propaganda," the Vedomosti daily reported.

The commissioner, Olga Baranets, complained to the Interior Ministry that Netflix was in breach of the 2013 law that bans disseminating "propaganda on nontraditional sexual relations" among Russians under the age of 18 when broadcasting LGBT-themed series with a 16+ label.

Reuters contributed to this report.



Tags LGBT Russia propoganda censorship
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Khamenei adviser says Tehran 'capable of building nuclear bomb'

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei attends a meeting via video conference with people from East Azarbaijan in Tehran, Iran, February 17, 2022.
2

Russia building new laser weapon to disable foreign satellites - report

Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in a ceremony to launch a new large-scale production facility at the plant of Bratskchemsyntez drugmaker owned by Pharmasyntez Group, via a video link at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia November 26, 2020
3

Church of the Holy Sepulchre excavation unveils remains from Constantine's time

Remains dating back to the period of Roman Emperor Constantine at the Church of the Holy Sepulcher have been uncovered in excavations carried out in conjunction with a complex two-year project to repair and restore pavement stones of the ancient church.
4

Biden visits east Jerusalem without Israeli flag on limousine

Screenshots from Israel Police video showing that an Israeli flag on Biden's vehicle was replaced with an American flag when entering east Jerusalem
5

Biden departs Israel for Saudi Arabia

Final preparations before the departurel of US President Joe Biden, at the Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv, July 15, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by