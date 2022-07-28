Russia-Ukraine War: Israel sends 25,000 meals to Kharkiv

Israel sent 25,000 rations to Ukraine, Israeli ambassador to Ukraine Michael Brodsky announced on Wednesday evening.

"25,000 instant meals were shipped today to Kharkiv as part of continuing Israeli humanitarian assistance to Ukraine," Brodsky tweeted.

The meals were MRE-style (Meals, Ready-to-Eat) military rations, including meals such as chicken and pasta.

Previous aid from Israel

The shipment is the latest in non-combat material aid sent to Ukraine by Israel.

On July 14, the Defense Ministry sent 1,500 helmets, 1,500 protective vests, hundreds of mine protection suits, 1,000 gas masks and dozens of hazmat filtration systems.

Israeli helmets and vests delivered to Ukraine on 5/18/22 (credit: Communications Office for the Minister of Defense)

In May, Israel sent 2,000 helmets and 500 flak jackets for emergency and civilian use.

Kharkiv under bombardment

Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, repelled the Russian invasion two months into the war, but has since been subjected to frequent artillery, mortar and rocket bombardment.

Last Thursday, three people were killed and 23 wounded in a shelling, Reuters reported.

Anna Aharonheim, Jerusalem Post Staff, and Reuters contributed to this report.