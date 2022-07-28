The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post World News

Russia-Ukraine War: Israel sends 25,000 meals to Kharkiv

"25,000 instant meals were shipped today to Kharkiv as part of continuing Israeli humanitarian assistance to Ukraine," said Israeli ambassador to Ukraine Michael Brodsky.

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: JULY 28, 2022 13:02
Israel prepares to send humanitarian aid to Ukraine, March 1, 2022 (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)
Israel prepares to send humanitarian aid to Ukraine, March 1, 2022
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

Israel sent 25,000 rations to Ukraine, Israeli ambassador to Ukraine Michael Brodsky announced on Wednesday evening. 

"25,000 instant meals were shipped today to Kharkiv as part of continuing Israeli humanitarian assistance to Ukraine," Brodsky tweeted.

The meals were MRE-style (Meals, Ready-to-Eat) military rations, including meals such as chicken and pasta. 

Previous aid from Israel

The shipment is the latest in non-combat material aid sent to Ukraine by Israel.

On July 14, the Defense Ministry sent 1,500 helmets, 1,500 protective vests, hundreds of mine protection suits, 1,000 gas masks and dozens of hazmat filtration systems.

Israeli helmets and vests delivered to Ukraine on 5/18/22 (credit: Communications Office for the Minister of Defense) Israeli helmets and vests delivered to Ukraine on 5/18/22 (credit: Communications Office for the Minister of Defense)

In May, Israel sent 2,000 helmets and 500 flak jackets for emergency and civilian use.

Kharkiv under bombardment

Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, repelled the Russian invasion two months into the war, but has since been subjected to frequent artillery, mortar and rocket bombardment.

Last Thursday, three people were killed and 23 wounded in a shelling, Reuters reported.

Anna Aharonheim, Jerusalem Post Staff, and Reuters contributed to this report.



Tags Israel Russia ukraine foreign aid Ukraine-Russia War
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Body of man who fell into sinkhole under pool found by rescue teams

Sinkhole under a pool in Karmei Yosef, July 21, 2022.
2

What is the Phoenix Ghost Drone that is set to be used in Ukraine?

AeroVironment Switchblade 300s being launched
3

Mysterious lights, possibly SpaceX Starlink, spotted in Israel's North

UFO (illustrative).
4

CRISPR gene editing may cause permanent damage - study

Chromosome segregation In dividing cells. Cell cytoskeleton is depicted in red, DNA is depicted in blue and a protein that marks dividing cells is depicted in green.
5

Jews, non-Christians not part of conservative movement - GOP candidate consultant

Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano gives a victory speech at his election-night party in Chambersburg, Pa., May 17, 2022

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by