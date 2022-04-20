The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Israel to provide Ukraine with protective gear - Gantz

Israel has been trying to strike a balance between Russia and Ukraine, and Bennett is said to have declined to sell weapons to Ukraine.

By ANNA AHRONHEIM
Published: APRIL 20, 2022 16:25
Minister of Defense Benny Gantz speaks at a conference of the Israeli newspaper "Makor Rishon" at the International Convention Center in Jerusalem, February 21, 2022. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Minister of Defense Benny Gantz speaks at a conference of the Israeli newspaper "Makor Rishon" at the International Convention Center in Jerusalem, February 21, 2022.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Close to two months into Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Israel’s Defense Minister Benny Gantz announced that Jerusalem will provide Kyiv with protective gear to rescue and emergency organizations. 

Gantz spoke with his counterpart Ukrainian Minister of Defense Oleksiy Reznikov on Wednesday and said that following the request by Kyiv, Israel’s defense ministry will provide protective gear 

“This is part of Israel's extensive effort to provide humanitarian aid, which includes the establishment of a field hospital, the absorption of refugees and immigrants, the provision of food and medical assistance, and more,” read a statement released by his office. 

Israel has been trying to strike a balance between Russia and Ukraine, and in February, Bennett is said to have declined to sell weapons after he was asked by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. 

According to Israeli public broadcaster Kan, when Zelensky asked for military assistance, Bennett responded with “diplomatic politeness.”

Service members of pro-Russian troops drive an armoured vehicle during Ukraine-Russia conflict near the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine April 17, 2022 (credit: REUTERS/ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO) Service members of pro-Russian troops drive an armoured vehicle during Ukraine-Russia conflict near the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine April 17, 2022 (credit: REUTERS/ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO)

During the call, the two ministers also discussed Israel’s role led by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and the international effort to bring an end to the war.

As part of Israel’s aid to the embattled country, Jerusalem has set up a field hospital in the city of Lviv and donated several armored and 4x4 ambulances by Magen David Adom rescue services. 

In the past, Jerusalem has stopped the United States from selling Ukraine the Iron Dome missile defense system in an attempt to preserve its close ties with Russia, which is a key player in Syria where the IDF is carrying out airstrikes against Iranian and Hezbollah targets.

In March, Gantz commented on the criticism that Jerusalem was not doing enough to help Ukraine, saying that the Jewish State was helping to save lives. 

“We see the difficult and painful fighting in Ukraine, and we do not stand by idly. We are sending humanitarian aid, helping evacuate our citizens, absorbing immigrants and refugees, and are willing to expand aid in ways that will stop fighting and save lives,” he said.



