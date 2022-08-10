As the 2022 US mid-term election draws nearer, a new Pew survey found that political polarization and disillusionment is on the rise. Left-wing and right-wing loyalists describe strong feelings of opposition towards members of the opposite political party, while more moderate voters have grown cynical of the two-party system as a whole.

The latest Pew survey found that 62% of Republicans and 54% of Democrats express “very unfavorable” opinions of the opposing party. While fewer than 25% of Americans felt this way prior to 1994, many Americans now feel so strongly about the other party that the opposing party’s policies or platform is a major factor in why Americans choose to affiliate with a certain party.

While a similar poll in 2016 found that 45%-47% of Republicans considered members of the Democratic Party to be more dishonest or immoral than other Americans, that number has risen to 72% six years later. 63% of Democrats said they felt Republicans were more immoral– up from 35% in 2016.

console.log("BODY1. CatId is:"+catID);if(catID == 69 || catID == 2){console.log("BODY. YES for connatix script");cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });}

console.log("BODY2. CatId is:"+catID);if(catID==120){console.log("BODY. YES for anyclip script");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){console.log("BODY. YES for vidazoo script");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

In the 2016 iteration of Pew’s “Partisan Hostility” poll, 30% of Republicans said Democrats were a combination of more closed-minded, dishonest, immoral and unintelligent than the average American – compared to 22% for Democrats. 53% of Republican respondents felt this way in 2022, compared to 43% of Democrats.

A voter fills out her ballot during early voting at ONEOK Field in Tulsa, Oklahoma, US, October 30, 2020. (credit: REUTERS/NICK OXFORD/FILE PHOTO)

Overall frustrations with the two-party system

While hostility towards the opposite end of the politician spectrum is rising amongst politically-loyal voters, the share of more politically-moderate Americans who express unfavorable opinions of both major parties has grown over the past several decades.

In 1994, just 6% of the public had an unfavorable view of both the Republican and Democratic parties – a number that has swelled to 27% since.

When asked if they often wish there were more political parties to choose from in the United States, 79% of politically-independent voters said the statement describes their views “extremely well,” “very well” or “somewhat well” – compared to 11% who said “not too well” and 9% who replied, “not well at all.”

Although a majority of Republicans also agreed with the statement – 53% of Republicans said the statement describes their views “extremely well,” “very well” or “somewhat well,” compared to 46% who replied that the statement described their beliefs as “not too well” or “not well at all” – Democrats typically had a stronger yearning for more political choices, with 73% of Democratic party supporters at least somewhat agreeing with the statement, compared to just 26% who disagreed.

In addition, the share of Democratic-leaning independents who cite frustration with the party’s leaders as a major reason for why they do not more closely associate with the party has risen from 28% in 2016 to 40% today. Over the same period, however, the share of Republican leaners who express frustration with GOP leadership has declined from 52% to 39%.

What happened?

While always present in American political discourse, political tensions have been on a sharp rise since 2016 – the same year Donald Trump was voted into the office of the US presidency.

Trump’s term in office was illustrated by how polarizing the support of his administration was – while many left-wing voters said Trump was generally hateful to his opponents and a potential threat to democracy in the US, right-wing voters argued that he was more authentic than previous politicians and the massive criticism of the Trump administration was itself propagated by special interests and “corrupt” career politicians.

The divide remains today, even as Trump has been out of office for nearly two years: half of Republican respondents (51%) say they like political leaders who publicly assert that Donald Trump was the legitimate winner of the 2020 presidential election, while 17% say they do not like such leaders and 31% said they neither like nor dislike said politicians.

A supporter of President Donald Trump holds a sign during a “Stop the Steal” protest after the 2020 US presidential election was called by the media for Democratic candidate Joe Biden, in front of the Arizona State Capitol in Phoenix, Arizona, US, November 7, 2020 (credit: REUTERS/JIM URQUHART)

The strong partisan divide has only grown since Trump’s term and the January 6th insurrection. 83% of Democrats have approved of President Joe Biden’s job performance over the course of his term – a sentiment shared by just 7% of Republicans for a partisan gap of 76 percentage points.

Trump vs. Biden

While many have strong feelings about who they prefer between Donald Trump and Joe Biden, a majority of Americans generally disapprove of both: According to FiveThirtyEight, Donald Trump left office with a 38.6% approval rating after serving his term with an average approval rating in the low 40’s. Joe Biden, who is in the midst of his first term, currently has a 39.7% approval rating.

Even amid the historically-low approval rating for the two political figures, they are still considered favorites to lead their respective parties in the 2024 presidential election. Democrats, who have been quietly weighing different options for a 2024 run, are finding that – like in 2020, when 28 candidates ran against Biden in the Democratic primaries – Americans feel even less strongly about other Democratic candidates.

On the Republican side, right-wing voters have had to grapple with the divide between career politicians and Donald Trump. Even after the January 6th Insurrection committee meetings, low approval ratings, previous impeachments and the recent FBI raid of Mar-A-Lago, Donald Trump finds himself as the strongest candidate in a divided party.

The struggles in finding a Presidential candidate that a majority of Americans can lend their support to has exacerbated the problem of political hostility and led many politically-moderate voters to feel disillusioned about the future of America’s political system. Even as the two presumptive presidential candidates boast sub-40% approval ratings, they are seen as perhaps the only viable candidates for the 2024 election.