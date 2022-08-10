Russian embassy slams PM Lapid for 'disdain of Palestinians' lives'

The Russian Embassy in Cairo on Wednesday accused Prime Minister Yair Lapid of hypocrisy for attacking Gaza while condemning Russia's military actions in Ukraine.

"Compare Yair Lapid's lies about [Ukraine] in April and attempts to place blame and responsibility on [Russia] for the deaths of people in Bucha brutally murdered by the Nazis with his calls in August for bombing and strikes on [Palestinian] land in the #Gaza Strip. Isn't that double standards, complete disregard and contempt for the lives of Palestinians?" The Russian Embassy tweeted.

قارِنوا كذب يائير #لبيد بشأن في أبريل ومحاولات إلقاء اللوم والمسئولية على في وفيات الناس في بوتشا الذين قتلهم بشكل وحشي النازيون مع دعواته في أغسطس إلى القصف والضربات على الأراضي في قطاع #غزة. أليس ذلك معاييرا مزدوجة وتجاهلا واحتقارا كاملا لحيوات الفلسطينيين⁉️ pic.twitter.com/yrACiAtPQr — RussianEmbassy EGYPT (@Rusembegypt) August 9, 2022

console.log("BODY1. CatId is:"+catID);if(catID == 69 || catID == 2){console.log("BODY. YES for connatix script");cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });}

console.log("BODY2. CatId is:"+catID);if(catID==120){console.log("BODY. YES for anyclip script");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){console.log("BODY. YES for vidazoo script");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

It then retweeted a message from Lapid in April in which he wrote, "it is impossible to remain indifferent in the face of the horrific images from the city of Bucha near Kiev, from after the Russian army left. Intentionally harming a civilian population is a war crime and I strongly condemn it."

At the time of Lapid's tweet, he was Israel's Foreign Minister and had not yet become Prime Minister, a position he entered only in June.

He was responding to reports that the Russian army had deliberately killed over 1,300 civilians during its invasion of that city, Russia has denied that accusation.