Three Dutch commandos shot outside of Indianapolis hotel

Three Dutch commandos in the United States for training exercises were wounded in a shooting outside their hotel in Indianapolis on Friday night, the Dutch Defense Ministry said.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, two of the victims are listed in critical condition, and the third victim is listed in stable condition.

Drie militairen van het KCT zijn gewond geraakt bij een schietpartij in de Amerikaanse stad Indianapolis. Een van hen verkeert in kritieke toestand, de andere twee zijn bij kennis en aanspreekbaar. De families van de slachtoffers zijn geïnformeerd. https://t.co/z9jhowYoit — Ministerie van Defensie (@Defensie) August 27, 2022

According to IMPD, around 3:30 a.m. the men were found outside of the hotel on Maryland Street near Meridian Street.

They were off duty Saturday morning when the shooting occurred just outside the Hampton Inn directly south of Monument Circle. Dutch authorities said the soldiers were guests at the hotel.

Why were they shot?

Police shared that they believe the shooting was not a random act, and stemmed instead from an earlier altercation at another location between the men and potential suspects, and that there is no immediate threat to the public, according to Indianapolis media outlet WTHR.

"Right now the information we're willing to disclose is that it was not something that occurred inside the hotel," an IMPD officer told Fox59. "It was a previous altercation we believe at another location. It did not happen inside the Hampton, the actual occurrence was outside."