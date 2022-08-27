The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Three Dutch commandos shot outside of Indianapolis hotel

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 27, 2022 20:57
Investigators are on the scene following a mass shooting at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis, Indiana, U.S., April 16, 2021. (photo credit: MICHELLE PEMBERTON-USA TODAY NETWORK VIA REUTERS)
Investigators are on the scene following a mass shooting at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis, Indiana, U.S., April 16, 2021.
(photo credit: MICHELLE PEMBERTON-USA TODAY NETWORK VIA REUTERS)

Three Dutch commandos in the United States for training exercises were wounded in a shooting outside their hotel in Indianapolis on Friday night, the Dutch Defense Ministry said.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, two of the victims are listed in critical condition, and the third victim is listed in stable condition.

According to IMPD, around 3:30 a.m. the men were found outside of the hotel on Maryland Street near Meridian Street.

They were off duty Saturday morning when the shooting occurred just outside the Hampton Inn directly south of Monument Circle. Dutch authorities said the soldiers were guests at the hotel.

Why were they shot?

Police shared that they believe the shooting was not a random act, and stemmed instead from an earlier altercation at another location between the men and potential suspects, and that there is no immediate threat to the public, according to Indianapolis media outlet WTHR.

"Right now the information we're willing to disclose is that it was not something that occurred inside the hotel," an IMPD officer told Fox59. "It was a previous altercation we believe at another location. It did not happen inside the Hampton, the actual occurrence was outside."

IMPD officer


