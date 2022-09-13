Russia, Myanmar not invited to Queen Elizabeth's funeral - report

Britain has not invited representatives from Russia, Belarus and Myanmar to attend Queen Elizabeth's state funeral due to be held next Monday, a Whitehall source said on Tuesday.

Britain, along with its Western allies, has sought to isolate Russia and its ally Belarus on the world stage with economic sanctions and other measures in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Myanmar and its military have also been the subject of British sanctions as London steps up support for the Southeast Asian country's Rohingya community.

About 500 foreign dignitaries are expected to attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral in London, with invites having been sent to the heads of state of most countries with which Britain has diplomatic relations, the BBC said.

A host of world leaders from US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, to the prime ministers of Canada, Australia and New Zealand have all confirmed attendance for the event, likely to be one of Britain's largest diplomatic gatherings in years.

Union Jacks are seen at The Mall amid preparations for the state funeral of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, in London, Britain September 13, 2022. (credit: ANDREW BOYERS/REUTERS)

Following the Queen's death, dozens of leaders around the globe on Thursday extended condolences to her son, King Charles III, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, who said the Queen "rightfully enjoyed the love and respect of her subjects, as well as authority on the world stage."

He added: "I wish you courage and resilience in the face of this difficult, irreparable loss. May I ask you to pass on sincere condolences and support to members of the royal family and the entire people of Great Britain."