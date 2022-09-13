The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Russia, Myanmar not invited to Queen Elizabeth's funeral - report

About 500 foreign dignitaries are expected to attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral in London next week, although Russia, Belarus and Myanmar will not be sending representatives.

By REUTERS
Published: SEPTEMBER 13, 2022 13:05
The cortege makes its way on The Mall in a nighttime rehearsal for when the coffin will be moved from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, where Britain's Queen Elizabeth will lie in state for four days, following her death, in London, Britain September 13, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/SARAH MEYSSONNIER)
Britain has not invited representatives from Russia, Belarus and Myanmar to attend Queen Elizabeth's state funeral due to be held next Monday, a Whitehall source said on Tuesday.

Britain, along with its Western allies, has sought to isolate Russia and its ally Belarus on the world stage with economic sanctions and other measures in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Myanmar and its military have also been the subject of British sanctions as London steps up support for the Southeast Asian country's Rohingya community.

About 500 foreign dignitaries are expected to attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral in London, with invites having been sent to the heads of state of most countries with which Britain has diplomatic relations, the BBC said.

A host of world leaders from US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, to the prime ministers of Canada, Australia and New Zealand have all confirmed attendance for the event, likely to be one of Britain's largest diplomatic gatherings in years.

Union Jacks are seen at The Mall amid preparations for the state funeral of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, in London, Britain September 13, 2022. (credit: ANDREW BOYERS/REUTERS) Union Jacks are seen at The Mall amid preparations for the state funeral of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, in London, Britain September 13, 2022. (credit: ANDREW BOYERS/REUTERS)

Following the Queen's death, dozens of leaders around the globe on Thursday extended condolences to her son, King Charles III, including  Russian President Vladimir Putin, who said the Queen "rightfully enjoyed the love and respect of her subjects, as well as authority on the world stage."

He added: "I wish you courage and resilience in the face of this difficult, irreparable loss. May I ask you to pass on sincere condolences and support to members of the royal family and the entire people of Great Britain."



Tags United Kingdom Russia myanmar Queen Elizabeth belarus King Charles
