Lapid meets with Turkey's Erdogan at UN General Assembly sidelines

Lapid’s meeting with Erdogan was another step in the ongoing rapprochement between the countries.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: SEPTEMBER 20, 2022 23:35
Prime Minister Yair Lapid meets with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at Beit al-Turki near the UN headquarters in New York. (photo credit: Avi Ohayon/GPO)
Prime Minister Yair Lapid meets with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at Beit al-Turki near the UN headquarters in New York.
(photo credit: Avi Ohayon/GPO)

Prime Minister Yair Lapid met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly Tuesday, making him the first Israeli premier to meet Erdogan since 2008.

Lapid’s meeting with Erdogan was another step in the ongoing rapprochement between the countries, including an announcement last month that Israel and Turkey would fully re-normalize relations. Lapid visited Ankara earlier this year, as foreign minister, to meet with his counterpart Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu.

Prime Minister Yair Lapid meets with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at Beit al-Turki near the UN headquarters in New York. (credit: Avi Ohayon/GPO)Prime Minister Yair Lapid meets with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at Beit al-Turki near the UN headquarters in New York. (credit: Avi Ohayon/GPO)

Meeting takes place in New York

The meeting took place at the Turkish Consulate in New York and was closed to the media. It was documented by official photographers.



