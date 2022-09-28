Italy’s Jewish community isn’t worried about new 'fascist' PM

World media has been intensively covering the Italian elections and the victory of right-wing Giorgia Meloni as the first woman Prime Minister, but also a politician who heads what used to be a Fascist party. But Jewish community leaders who spoke on background with The Jerusalem Post have said that her election is “a lot less dramatic than what the world media or Israeli media portrays it to be.”

Meloni is president of the Brothers of Italy party (Fdl in Italian), which is a right-wing populist and national-conservative political party. FdI became the largest party in the 2022 Italian general election.

Sources in the community said that right-wing parties have been in government in the past and therefore there is no comparison to France’s Marine Le Pen. The sources explained that Meloni has a relationship with the Jewish community and has been very positive towards Israel. “The only problem may be with members of her party,” who have been identified as fascists. Yet all sources in the Jewish community that spoke with the Post have said that in conversation with Jewish leaders, Meloni has said that she knows that she has the challenge to deal with within her party and she intends to do so. A few years ago, a number of party members celebrated Benito Mussolini (a late prime minister who established Italian Fascism) with fascist and Nazi memorabilia in their regional headquarters.

Meloni supports Israel

Meloni supported Israel during the recent shillings of Hamas missiles from Gaza toward Israel. As minister of youth, about a decade ago, she visited the Jewish community and held positive ties with it.

Brothers of Italy party leader Giorgia Meloni attends a voting session to elect Italy's new president, at the Chamber of Deputies in Rome, Italy, January 27, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/Remo Casilli/Pool)

“Maloni has been courageous when she declared that you cannot use Fascist symbols and be a member of her party," Riccardo Pacifici, former president of the Rome Jewish community and current representative of the European Jewish Association in Italy, told the Post.

“She promised me that she will find these people who are nostalgic for Fascism and will ban them from the party,” Pacifici said. He added that even though she told Jewish leaders of her intentions regarding Fascism, she didn’t speak about it during her campaign. According to Pacifici, one of the ways for Maloni to display her attitudes toward Fascism, she supported a Jewish candidate for Senate, Ester Mieli. Mieli used to be the spokeswoman of Rome’s Jewish community, while Pacifici was the president. “The fact that Ester is a member of her party in the Senate shows that her actions are stronger than words,” Pacifici said and used the Yiddish word “tachles,” in order to define Maloni, meaning she cares about the end goal and less about the talk.

“If you ask me if I think she is sincere, I hope the answer is yes,” he said. Yet Pacifici is less worried about the new government that is expected to form in his country and more about the opposition. “After the election, our problem isn't with the new government but with the new opposition,” he said. He mentioned one of the members of the progressive parties, Elly Schlein, the daughter of an American Ashkenazi Jew who is very critical of Israel. In 2014, she wrote on Twitter “Enough, enough, enough. Gaza, death toll rises to 213 children killed on the beach from Israeli bombings."

She has been dubbed the Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) of Italy and is an independent candidate for parliament on the Democratic Party’s Progressive Italy list.

Trying to compare Schlein to Israeli politics, Pacifici said “she is left of Meretz,” and said that the fact that she has a Jewish father makes her criticism of Israeli policies complicated for the local Jewish community.

Pacifici emphasized that “I am not speaking for the Jewish community,” but rather giving his own opinions on the current political situation. “I told Maloni that I wouldn’t vote for her since she still needs to prove that she will make the changes that she has promised. I told her I wish I could have voted for her,” he shared.

He added that he thought positively of Maloni’s approach toward the Russian-Ukrainian war. “She has always shown support for the United States and of the Ukrainian people with regards to the current war. This is important since I am afraid we will face a European energy crisis and we need a responsible leader to lead this type of situation.”