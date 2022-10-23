The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Ukraine asks citizens to help find high-priority Russian targets

The Ukrainian military is currently looking for people to send information via a Ukrainian chatbot on these high-priority Russian targets.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF, MICHAEL STARR
Published: OCTOBER 23, 2022 13:22
A Russian Nona-SVK self-propelled artillery gun is seen during the International Army Games 2021 outside Moscow, Russia August 24, 2021 (photo credit: REUTERS/MAXIM SHEMETOV)
A Russian Nona-SVK self-propelled artillery gun is seen during the International Army Games 2021 outside Moscow, Russia August 24, 2021
(photo credit: REUTERS/MAXIM SHEMETOV)

Russian forces are continuing to bombard Ukraine with artillery shells in its ongoing invasion, and Ukraine is fighting back - and it's looking for information on high-priority Russian targets, according to a report from Ukraine's Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) last week.

The Ukrainian military is currently looking for people to send information via a Ukrainian chatbot on these high-priority Russian targets, though the GUR reminded all Ukrainians to erase all chat history with the bot and all recorded material of the target from their phones afterward.

What are the high-priority Russian targets Ukraine is going after?

The Russian targets that the Ukrainian military needs information on consist of the following:

  • Fuel trucks
  • Russian columns carrying equipment
  • Railway-based equipment transportation
  • Ammunition warehouses
  • Russian artillery positions
  • Radar stations
  • Russian military leadership locations
  • GPS location of Russian occupier residences
  • Russian field airfields

A fragment of a destroyed Russian tank is seen on the roadside on the outskirts of Kharkiv on February 26, 2022, following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (credit: SERGEY BOBOK/AFP via Getty Images) A fragment of a destroyed Russian tank is seen on the roadside on the outskirts of Kharkiv on February 26, 2022, following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (credit: SERGEY BOBOK/AFP via Getty Images)
Ukraine asks citizens for help in taking out Russian targets

This isn't the first time Ukraine has tried to ask its citizens for help in resisting the Russian troops invading the country.

Back in early March, shortly after the Russian invasion began, the Ukrainian parliament passed a bill to let citizens obtain weapons and ammunition and called upon the people to help target Russian logistical infrastructure and military supply lines.

"We need to deprive Russian troops of logistical support," Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said at the time. "Do not touch the tanks – only if you really want to. Destroy the rear columns. They follow the columns with armored vehicles. If the enemy is left without fuel, ammunition, food, engineering and repair support, he will be helpless."

An infographic released by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine at the time detailed how military and irregulars should attack Russian supply lines.

The graphic said that the "number one goal" was the "destruction of the rear columns of the Russian occupiers" where supplies and other logistical equipment can be found.

"Ukraine is turning to total resistance to the occupiers," explained the graphic. "We appeal to citizens who are in the territory temporarily occupied by the enemy. You can significantly help the armed forces of Ukraine."

"If a convoy of Russian armored vehicles passed through your locality, it will be followed by a column of fuel, ammunition and food," said the graphic.

It was advised that the tanks be avoided, which would be met by regular forces. Instead, irregulars should create obstacles to cause delays for the unarmored and poorly guarded supply vehicles in the rear, which can be attacked with Molotov cocktails.

"Without ammunition, the enemy's tank is a tractor. Without fuel it is a hunk of dead iron. Without food the enemies will surrender to captivity."



