Russia is seeking the supply of new sniper rifles - report

The Russian Defense Ministry signed contracts for new Chukavin sniper rifles for their armed forces.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 5, 2022 05:16
Russian soldiers march in Almaty, Kazakhstan, January 13, 2022 (photo credit: REUTERS/PAVEL MIKHEYEV)
Russian soldiers march in Almaty, Kazakhstan, January 13, 2022
(photo credit: REUTERS/PAVEL MIKHEYEV)

The Russian Federation Defense Ministry signed contracts for the supply of new Chukavin sniper rifles to their armed forces, Alan Lushnikov, president of Kalashnikov Concern, told RIA news on Friday.

"The Ministry of Defense is already purchasing semi-automatic Dragunov sniper rifles. We have signed a contract for this year, next year and the following years," he said.

According to Reuters, the AK-12 will have its two-round burst cut-off disabled and will have a two-way control of firing modes, as well as an adjustable cheek rest.

"In the shortest possible time, we selected technical solutions, made a prototype and demonstrated it to representatives of the Russian Ministry of Defense," Lushnikov said.

Lushnikov didn't say when the modernized weapon will be used in service, saying that it is still in the design documentation stage.

A Russian service member takes part in tactical combat exercises held by a motorised rifle division at the Kadamovsky range in the Rostov region, Russia December 10, 2021 (credit: REUTERS/SERGEY PIVOVAROV)

What is the AK-12 assault rifle?

The AK-12 assault rifle that was developed by Kalashnikov has a caliber of 5.45 millimeters and an improved accuracy over its earlier versions among others.

The assault rifle will replace the System of Dragunov's (SVD) rifle, the main sniper rifle of the Russian army, according to Russian reports.

RIA reported that the final testing of the newer modernized version of the AK-12 was completed last fall.



