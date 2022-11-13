The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Ukraine railways offer symbolic tickets to occupied cities after Kherson liberation

Now, Ukrainians will have more access to their own country. This brings new hope amidst continued tension.

By REUTERS
Published: NOVEMBER 13, 2022 13:37
People say goodbye as they board a train to Dnipro and Lviv during an evacuation effort from war-affected areas of eastern Ukraine, amid Russia's invasion of the country, in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, Ukraine, July 20, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/GLEB GARANICH)
People say goodbye as they board a train to Dnipro and Lviv during an evacuation effort from war-affected areas of eastern Ukraine, amid Russia's invasion of the country, in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, Ukraine, July 20, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/GLEB GARANICH)

Ukrainian railways, celebrating the liberation of the southern city of Kherson, on Sunday, offered symbolic tickets to the cities that remain under Russian control, promising that tickets can be used after they are liberated.

Jubilant residents welcomed Ukrainian troops arriving in the center of Kherson on Friday after Russia abandoned the only regional capital it had captured since its invasion began in February.

"Today you can order tickets for the first three trains from Kyiv to five cities: already de-occupied Kherson, as well as Mariupol, Donetsk, Luhansk, and Simferopol," the railway operator said on telegram messaging apps.

Ticket celebrations abound

"The ticket can be purchased, kept as a symbol of faith in the Armed Forces and the liberation of Ukraine from the occupiers," it said. "As soon as traffic is restored, railway officials will send a message with the date and location."

A local resident hugs Ukrainian serviceman as people celebrate after Russia's retreat from Kherson, in central Kherson, Ukraine November 12, 2022 (credit: REUTERS/Lesko Kromplitz) A local resident hugs Ukrainian serviceman as people celebrate after Russia's retreat from Kherson, in central Kherson, Ukraine November 12, 2022 (credit: REUTERS/Lesko Kromplitz)

Ticket prices started at 1,000 hryvnias ($27.40).

Mariupol, a port on the Sea of Azov and the heart of the Ukrainian metallurgy industry, was occupied by Russian forces in May after a nearly four-month siege.

Two largest cities in eastern Ukraine, Donetsk and Luhansk, came under the control of pro-Russian separatists in 2014, while Simferopol is the second-largest city on the Crimean peninsula, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014.



Tags ukraine light rail Ukraine crisis Ukraine-Russia War
