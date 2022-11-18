The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Podcast Opinion Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Democrats and Republicans largely distrust corporations, Pew survey finds

Along with large corporations, financial institutions and technology companies also saw a decrease in popular support.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 18, 2022 03:55
Activists in morph suits protest against Russian energy imports by oil companies Shell, Aral and Esso after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, in front of the Rhineland oil refinery in Cologne, Germany on April 4. (photo credit: Wolfgang Rattay/Reuters)
Activists in morph suits protest against Russian energy imports by oil companies Shell, Aral and Esso after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, in front of the Rhineland oil refinery in Cologne, Germany on April 4.
(photo credit: Wolfgang Rattay/Reuters)

While Democrats and Republicans have grown further apart on political issues and tensions between left and right-wing have risen, a new Pew survey has found that both liberals and conservatives see large corporations in a negative light – and that figure is growing larger.

According to the survey, 71% of conservatives and 80% of liberals said large corporations have a negative effect on the situation in the US, while 60% of conservatives and 65% of liberals said large banks had a negative effect on the nation.

While the number of right-wing respondents who said large corporations had a positive effect on society was as large as 54% in 2019, it has dropped to just 26%. Just 25% of Independents and left-wing respondents said large corporations had a positive effect on society.

Financial institutions and technology companies also saw a decrease in popular support. 63% of right-wing respondents said banks and other financial institutions had a positive effect on society, while 58% said the same about tech companies – figures that have dropped to 38% and 40% respectively.

A combination file photo shows Wells Fargo, Citigbank, Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, JPMorgan, and Goldman Sachs from Reuters archive. (credit: REUTERS/FILE PHOTO) A combination file photo shows Wells Fargo, Citigbank, Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, JPMorgan, and Goldman Sachs from Reuters archive. (credit: REUTERS/FILE PHOTO)

Left-wing support slightly rises, though still low

While just 41% of left-wing respondents said banks and other financial institutions had a positive effect on society, that figure was actually up from 2019, when a mere 37% of respondents agreed with the statement. Left-wing support for large corporations, while just 25%, was up from 23% in 2019. 58% of left-wing respondents said they believe tech companies have a positive impact – the same figure as in 2019.

Small businesses vs corporations 

While corporations have reached a high in unfavorability, small businesses continue to be seen as essential to American society. A staggering 80% of respondents said they had a positive view on small businesses – far more than the military (62%), K-12 public schools (55%) and religious organizations (53%).

Further, support for small businesses has proven to be bipartisan, with 79% of republicans and 83% of democrats saying small business impact society positively. When it came to religious organizations, technology companies, K-12 schools, labor unions and—most notably—colleges and universities, left-wing and right-wing respondents had tremendous ideological differences.

Despite ideological differences on most topics mentioned in the survey, left-wing and right-wing respondents largely agreed that large corporations and financial institutions have done more harm than good in recent times – as opposed to small businesses, which many see as a fundamental bedrock of American society.



Tags United States Politics business US politics Pew Research Center
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Poland calls 'urgent' defense meeting after alleged Russian missiles kill 2

People wave Polish and Ukrainian flags during a demonstration in solidarity with Ukraine in Warsaw, Poland February 20, 2022.
2

Sledgehammer execution of Russian mercenary who defected to Ukraine shown on video

Russian soldiers march in Almaty, Kazakhstan, January 13, 2022
3

Russia to introduce return of Soviet-era military training for teens

High school students, who are potential conscripts, walk under the portraits of Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) and Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu during an open army day at a military base in Stavropol
4

Satmar Rebbe: Trumpism has infiltrated Judaism, twisted many minds

Rabbi Aaron Teitelbaum, Satmar rebbe in Kiryas Joel
5

Ukraine rules out ceasefire talks with Russia to end war

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by