The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Podcast Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Kanye West asks Trump to give him VP nod in 2024 campaign

The rapper has previously hinted at making a run for the Oval Office himself.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 24, 2022 00:42
Rapper Kanye West smiles during a meeting with then-US President Donald Trump to discuss criminal justice reform at the White House in Washington, US, October 11, 2018. (photo credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE/FILE PHOTO)
Rapper Kanye West smiles during a meeting with then-US President Donald Trump to discuss criminal justice reform at the White House in Washington, US, October 11, 2018.
(photo credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE/FILE PHOTO)

American rapper Kanye West – who has been embroiled in an antisemitism scandal over the past two months – says he asked former US president Donald Trump to be his 2024 running mate on Wednesday via Twitter.

“First time at Mar-a-Lago… What you guys think his response was when I asked him to be my running mate in 2024?” said West in a tweet with a poll attached. Viewers could select “That's very Ye” – a play on words regarding his nickname, “Ye” – or “That's very Nay” as options.

West, who was banned from Twitter for tweeting a threat against the Jewish people amid his antisemitic diatribe, tweeted “Shalom :)” after being reinstated on Sunday.

The rapper has previously hinted at making a run for the Oval Office himself and was even on the ballot in twelve states during the 2020 elections – receiving 70,000 total votes for US President.

West has made headlines in the past for his support of the controversial former President. West previously met Trump at a highly-publicized 2018 meeting at the Oval Office, and also met with the former president at Trump Tower in New York in 2016, shortly after Trump was elected President.

Rapper Kanye West shows a photo on his mobile phone to White House senior adviser Jared Kushner during a meeting with US President Donald Trump to discuss criminal justice reform at the White House in Washington, US, October 11, 2018. (credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE)Rapper Kanye West shows a photo on his mobile phone to White House senior adviser Jared Kushner during a meeting with US President Donald Trump to discuss criminal justice reform at the White House in Washington, US, October 11, 2018. (credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE)

West feuds with Trump’s son-in-law

West, who faced criticism for his antisemitic rants in October, included criticism of Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner amid his tirades.

"I just think that's what they're about, is making money," West said in an October interview on FOX News’ Tucker Carlson Tonight where he claimed Kushner, who is married to Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka, worked on the historic 2020 Abraham Accords to “make money.” "I don't think that they have the ability to make anything on their own. I think they were born into money,” West continued.

Kushner, Ivanka Trump and the couple’s children are practicing Jews, as Ivanka converted to Judaism ahead of marrying Kushner in 2009.

Amid the controversy regarding the rapper’s antisemitic comments and direct criticism of his son-in-law, Trump refused to condemn West – choosing rather to heap praise on the rapper. 

“He was really nice to me. Beyond anybody, he was,” the twice-impeached former president said in an October interview. “He was great to me.”



Tags twitter kanye west kanye west and jews Donald Trump Trump’s tweets
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

World Cup: Qatar won't allow cooked Kosher food, public Jewish prayer

People walk past an illuminated soccer ball ahead of the FIFA 2022 World cup soccer tournament at Katara Cultural Village in Doha, Qatar November 15, 2022.
2

Poland calls 'urgent' defense meeting after alleged Russian missiles kill 2

People wave Polish and Ukrainian flags during a demonstration in solidarity with Ukraine in Warsaw, Poland February 20, 2022.
3

Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump may have reported Trump to the FBI - Cohen

Ivanka Trump, daughter of Former US President Donald Trump and Ivana Trump and her husband Jared Kushner arrive to attend the funeral for Ivana Trump, socialite and first wife of former US President Donald Trump, at St. Vincent Ferrer Church, in New York City, US, July 20, 2022. R
4

Why did a flock of sheep move in a circle continuously for two weeks?

Sheep
5

Why is there now a wave of demand for interior designers?

Interior design
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by