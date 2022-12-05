The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
Ukraine destroys two Russian nuclear bombers in airport bombings

One of the bombed airports contained a training center for military aircraft and tanks. At the second airport, two Tu-95 nuclear bombers were hit by a drone.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 5, 2022 13:03

Updated: DECEMBER 5, 2022 13:04
A Russian Tu-95MS strategic bomber and an Ilyushin Il-78 aerial refueling tanker fly over the Kremlin and Red Square in Moscow on May 7, 2021 (photo credit: ALEXANDER NEMENOV/AFP via Getty Images)
A Russian Tu-95MS strategic bomber and an Ilyushin Il-78 aerial refueling tanker fly over the Kremlin and Red Square in Moscow on May 7, 2021
(photo credit: ALEXANDER NEMENOV/AFP via Getty Images)

Two explosions carried out by Ukraine hit two military airports in the country, reportedly destroying two Russian nuclear bombers and causing three deaths and six injuries, media reports claimed on Monday. According to estimates, the explosions were caused by tankers loaded with gasoline.

One of the bombed airports contained a training center for military aircraft and tanks. At the second airport, two Tu-95 nuclear bombers were hit by a drone. In addition, military officials in the Luhansk region in eastern Ukraine said that nine people were killed after the Ukrainian army shelled the city of Alchevsk.

The news came after Russian Minister of Defense Sergei Shoigu announced recently that in the coming year Russia will focus on improving the infrastructure for its nuclear arsenal. Shoigu’s announcement came amid fears that that Moscow might use nuclear weapons in the war in Ukraine. Benjamin Netanyahu, the incoming Israeli prime minister, said that the chances were not zero in an interview with NBC on Sunday.

According to British intelligence estimates, Russia is unlikely to achieve successes on the battlefield in the coming months, and therefore maintaining public silence regarding the war in Ukraine is expected to be more difficult for the Kremlin.

Polls reportedly show that public support in Russia for the "special military operation" has significantly decreased. The polls were cited by independent Russian media that claimed the data was collected by the Federal Defense Service for internal use. Only 25 percent reportedly claimed that they were in favor of continuing the fighting.



Tags ukraine Israel and Russia Ukraine-Russia War
