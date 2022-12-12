The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

PA: Visiting UN official must blacklist Israel for Palestinian teen death

Gamba's visit coincided with Zakarneh's death on a Jenin rooftop during a gun battle between armed Palestinians and IDF soldiers.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Published: DECEMBER 12, 2022 21:54

Updated: DECEMBER 12, 2022 22:27
Palestinian gunmen and mourners attend the funeral of 16-year-old Palestinian Jana Zakarneh, killed during an Israeli army raid, in the West Bank city Jenin, December 12, 2022. (photo credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90)
Palestinian gunmen and mourners attend the funeral of 16-year-old Palestinian Jana Zakarneh, killed during an Israeli army raid, in the West Bank city Jenin, December 12, 2022.
(photo credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90)

United Nations visiting official Virginia Gamba must place the IDF on the blacklist of countries with armies that commit grave violations against children in situations of armed conflict in the aftermath of the shooting of Jana Zakarneh, 16, Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh said on Monday.

He spoke out in a statement published by the Palestine news agency WAFA, just as Gamba, the UN's Special Representative of the Secretary-General for children and armed conflict was visiting Israel and the Palestinian territories to investigate the situation of children caught in Israeli-Palestinian violence.

Her visit coincided with Zakarneh's death on a Jenin rooftop during a gun battle between armed Palestinians and IDF soldiers. Israel said it was likely that she had accidentally been killed by one of its soldiers.

Interviews with the UN Secretary-General

Reporters in New York quizzed UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres's deputy spokesperson Farhan Haq about Gamba's visit and Zakarneh's death.

Palestinian gunmen and mourners attend the funeral of 16-year-old Palestinian Jana Zakarneh, killed during an Israeli army raid, in the West Bank city Jenin, December 12, 2022. (credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90)Palestinian gunmen and mourners attend the funeral of 16-year-old Palestinian Jana Zakarneh, killed during an Israeli army raid, in the West Bank city Jenin, December 12, 2022. (credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90)

Gamba "has not made a statement on this right now, but of course, she is going about her work, and we expect that she'll have more to say as she goes through her travels," he said.

He explained that she was conducting an official visit through December 15 and that it was part of her 'efforts to engage with all parties on the importance of ending and preventing grave violations against children, a call emphasized by the Secretary-General in his latest Annual Report on children and armed conflict covering the year 2021."

The list includes a "blacklist" of countries believed to be the worst offenders. Israel had been on that list in the past, but was removed in the last years. Jerusalem has worked to ensure that it is not put back on that list.

Harsh words for both parties

In the last report, which covered the period of the 2021 Gaza war, Guterres's office had harsh words for both Israelis and Palestinians over child deaths in situations of violent conflict.

But it reserved its harshest criticism for Israel, with Guterres noting that "I'm shocked by the number of children killed and maimed during hostilities [in Gaza]," he wrote.



Tags Palestinian Authority United Nations Israeli Palestinian Conflict mohammed shtayyeh
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Rare mummy portraits discovered in Egypt

Mummy portrait found in Fayoum, Egypt.
2

Ukraine destroys two Russian nuclear bombers in airport bombings

A Russian Tu-95MS strategic bomber and an Ilyushin Il-78 aerial refueling tanker fly over the Kremlin and Red Square in Moscow on May 7, 2021
3

Mystery of structures resembling kites from prehistoric times finally cracked

A kite by Kibbutz Samar, where two undulating walls are leading towards the round head. An Early Bronze Age grave (tumulus) was later built on top of the kite, and we found in it human and cattle bones, tiny beads and a stele.
4

Kanye West calls on Jews to 'forgive Hitler' in Proud Boys interview

Kanye West directs people during his Yeezy Season 3 Collection presentation and listening party during New York Fashion Week
5

UN says Israel must give up nuclear weapons in lopsided vote

View of the Israeli nuclear facility in the Negev Desert outside Dimona
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by