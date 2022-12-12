The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Hamas: PA won’t let us celebrate in West Bank

Hamas, established in 1987, is expected to hold a major rally in the Gaza Strip later this week to mark its birthday.

By KHALED ABU TOAMEH
Published: DECEMBER 12, 2022 15:45
Palestinian Hamas supporters take part in an anti-Israel rally over tensions in Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip on October 14, 2022 (photo credit: REUTERS/IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA)
Palestinian Hamas supporters take part in an anti-Israel rally over tensions in Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip on October 14, 2022
(photo credit: REUTERS/IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA)

Hamas claimed on Monday that the Palestinian Authority security forces have banned its supporters from holding rallies in the West Bank to mark the 35th anniversary of the founding of the Islamist group.

The ban coincides with an ongoing security crackdown on Hamas supporters and members by the PA security forces.

The PA security services have in the past banned Hamas from holding rallies in the West Bank to celebrate its 35th anniversary.

Hamas, established in 1987, is expected to hold a major rally in the Gaza Strip later this week to mark its birthday.

“Hamas strongly condemns the security forces of the Palestinian Authority in the occupied West Bank for banning the anniversary celebrations,” read a statement issued by Hamas. “The desperate attempts by the Palestinian Authority to prevent the activities of the [Hamas] will not succeed in removing the idea of resistance from the hearts of our people.”

Members of the Palestinian security forces clash with demonstrators during a protest organised by Hizb-ut Tahrir against what organisers say are political arrests by the Palestinian Authority in the West Bank city of Hebron February 25, 2017. (credit: REUTERS/MUSSA QAWASMA) Members of the Palestinian security forces clash with demonstrators during a protest organised by Hizb-ut Tahrir against what organisers say are political arrests by the Palestinian Authority in the West Bank city of Hebron February 25, 2017. (credit: REUTERS/MUSSA QAWASMA)

Interrogation of Hamas supporters in the West Bank

Hamas also denounced the PA security services for arresting and summoning for interrogation supporters of the group in the West Bank.

The group called on the PA to stop its clampdown and release all the Hamas supporters who were detained by the Palestinian security forces over the past few weeks. Hamas also called on the PA to halt security coordination with the Israeli security forces, arguing that this was being done “at the expense of our people and their national principles.”

Senior Hamas official Hussam Badran revealed that the PA security forces were targeting not only Hamas supporters, but members of other Palestinian groups and “anyone who is active with the resistance against the occupation.”

“Political arrests have been going on since the establishment of the Palestinian Authority,” Badran said. “These days, however, there is a major offensive against our people [in the West Bank].”

A "stab in the back of Palestinian national unity"

The Hamas official described the PA security crackdown as a “stab in the back of the Palestinian national unity,” reference to recurring failed attempts to end the dispute between the ruling Fatah faction headed by Mahmoud Abbas and Hamas.

The allegations come two months after Hamas and Fatah signed an agreement in Algiers to resolve the dispute. Fatah official Azzam al-Ahmed said then that the agreement “will be implemented and will not remain ink on paper.” The agreement was one of many signed between the two rival parties over the past 16 years, none of which was ever implemented.

A committee representing families of detainees held in PA prisons said that at least 11 Palestinians were taken into custody by the Palestinian security forces in the past 48 hours. Another 18 Palestinians were summoned for interrogation, the committee said.

Most of those detained or summoned for interrogation are known as Hamas supporters, according to Palestinian sources. The sources said that the Hamas supporters were warned by the Palestinian security forces against attempting to hold any public rallies to mark the Hamas anniversary.

Among those who received a warning: Sheikh Mohammed Nazzal, a resident of Kalkilya, Ubay Hamadneh of Nablus, Amer Halaykeh of Hebron and Hassan Abu al-Rub of Jenin.

According to the Palestinian Lawyers for Justice human rights group, the PA security forces have arrested or summoned for interrogation more than 500 Palestinian activists since the beginning of the year. The group called for ending the crackdown, noting that the activists were targeted because of their political affiliation.



Tags Hamas Palestinian Authority protests islamists Palestinian population in West Bank gaza strip gaza protests
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Rare mummy portraits discovered in Egypt

Mummy portrait found in Fayoum, Egypt.
2

Ukraine destroys two Russian nuclear bombers in airport bombings

A Russian Tu-95MS strategic bomber and an Ilyushin Il-78 aerial refueling tanker fly over the Kremlin and Red Square in Moscow on May 7, 2021
3

Mystery of structures resembling kites from prehistoric times finally cracked

A kite by Kibbutz Samar, where two undulating walls are leading towards the round head. An Early Bronze Age grave (tumulus) was later built on top of the kite, and we found in it human and cattle bones, tiny beads and a stele.
4

Kanye West calls on Jews to 'forgive Hitler' in Proud Boys interview

Kanye West directs people during his Yeezy Season 3 Collection presentation and listening party during New York Fashion Week
5

UN says Israel must give up nuclear weapons in lopsided vote

View of the Israeli nuclear facility in the Negev Desert outside Dimona
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by