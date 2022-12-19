The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Death toll from Afghanistan tunnel fire rises to 31

The fire was caused by a fuel truck overturning, had torn through the tunnel on Saturday evening.

By REUTERS
Published: DECEMBER 19, 2022 15:09
Members of police stand guard outside an LGB Bank branch which was held up by a depositor seeking access to his own savings, according to a bank employee, in Ramlet al-Bayda area in Beirut, Lebanon September 16, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED AZAKIR)
Members of police stand guard outside an LGB Bank branch which was held up by a depositor seeking access to his own savings, according to a bank employee, in Ramlet al-Bayda area in Beirut, Lebanon September 16, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED AZAKIR)

The death toll from a fire in Afghanistan's landmark alpine Salang tunnel rose to 31, a health ministry spokesman said on Monday.

Thirty-seven people were also injured in the accident in Salang Tunnel, located about 90 km (56 miles) north of Kabul, according to Sharafat Zaman, spokesperson for the Ministry of Public Health.

A fire, which the Ministry of Public Works said was caused by a fuel truck overturning, had torn through the tunnel on Saturday evening. The death toll was initially put at 12 after the fire was extinguished on Sunday, though officials had warned it could rise.

The tunnel remained closed to traffic on Monday and a spokesperson for the Ministry of Public Works said they would try to open it on Tuesday.

The 2.6 km (1.6 mile) long Soviet-built tunnel is a historic engineering feat that links Kabul and Afghanistan's north, connecting the Indian subcontinent to Central Asia through a treacherous mountain pass at 3,400 meters (11,000 feet).

Lebanese riot police walk near burning fire during a protest against the fall in pound currency and mounting economic hardship, in Beirut, Lebanon (credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED AZAKIR)Lebanese riot police walk near burning fire during a protest against the fall in pound currency and mounting economic hardship, in Beirut, Lebanon (credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED AZAKIR)


Tags fire afghanistan Former Soviet Union tunnel
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Silver coins found near Temple Mount prove Jewish history of Israel

Half-shekel coin from the third year of the Great Revolt.
2

World Cup: Second journalist dies in Qatar 'unexpectedly' - report

A Qatar 2022 logo is seen in front of the skyline of the West Bay in Doha ahead of the FIFA World Cup, November 10, 2022.
3

Y chromosome may be disappearing in humans, new study finds

A cell is seen undergoing mitosis, replicating its chromosomes as it divides (Illustrative).
4

Proof of biblical kings of Israel, Judah deciphered on Jerusalem rock inscriptions

Summary inscription 1 of King Hezekiah.
5

Mossad reveals how spy Eli Cohen was caught by Syria

Israeli master spy Eli Cohen in Syria, wearing a watch recovered by the Mossad
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by