Space race: Iran, North Korea in ‘new world order’ race - analysis

North Korea said Monday it had launched a test satellite which is part of the development of its spy satellite program. This is aimed at launching and putting in orbit a spy satellite.

The Associated Press called this a “key military capability coveted by its leader Kim Jong Un along with other high-tech weapons systems.” This is important because Iran also wants to launch new satellites in the coming months.

Together, these countries are part of a kind of secondary “new world order” in terms of missile, defense, satellite and other technologies that can threaten the world. Iran’s transfer of drones to Russia is one example. Both countries threaten their regions and they both work as part of the authoritarian alliance designed to upend the Western democracies and the US-led international rules-based order that has been in place since 1990.

North Korea showed off an image it claimed was a photo from space showing South Korea’s capital and the area of Incheon. Incheon was where the then commander of US and UN forces Douglas MacArthur launched the amphibious landings that helped turn the tide of the Korean War in 1950. This is symbolically an important moment for the North.

The North is isolated and poor but has an impressive military-industrial complex. This matters globally because North Korea and Iran have worked together in the past on military technology. Iran is also partnering with China and China works with North Korea.

A North Korean flag flutters at the propaganda village of Gijungdong in North Korea, in this picture taken near the truce village of Panmunjom inside the demilitarized zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas, South Korea, July 19, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/KIM HONG-JI/POOL/FILE PHOTO)

The rocket carrying the test satellite was launched Sunday to assess the satellite’s photography and data transmission systems, KCNA said, according to the AP. “The country’s National Aerospace Development Administration called the test results ‘an important success which has gone through the final gateway process of the launch of reconnaissance satellite,’” the article notes.

Iran is also launching satellites.

Mahr news says that “speaking to local Iranian media about the latest conditions of the launch of Nahid1 and 2 satellites, Issa Zarepour, the Iranian ICT minister said that these two satellites are being prepared and hopefully will be launched by the end of the year.”

These communications satellites will bring Iran one step closer to increasing its power in space. “Nahid-2 satellite is one of the satellites with telecommunication communication technology equipped with a thruster and capable of performing maneuvers and orbital corrections, and it can be considered an important step in the construction of low-altitude telecommunication systems,” the Iranian media says.

Iran conducted tests over the summer using satellite launch vehicles. One satellite rocket exploded during those tests. Back in 2019, Iran’s space program had another failed launch. Russia helped Iran launch a satellite from Kazakhstan in August, according to Reuters. Iran launched another test in early November for a satellite-carrying rocket. Iran launched a military satellite in 2020. All of this points to increased Iranian abilities. This dovetails with the North Korea satellite program in terms of two smaller countries trying to get involved in the space race. Prior to this the space race was mostly the province of major industrial hi-tech powers.

The Gulf is interested in this issue, and it also impacts Israel. Al-Ain media in the UAE made the North Korean test a major story and notes how this is a concern to South Korea and the Pacific. While North Korea and Iran challenge the West, there are also other rising space powers who are partners and allies.

The UAE is a rising pioneer in space. In 2020, the UAE spacecraft called Hope was launched, destination Mars. The BBC notes “Hope was the first spacecraft from the United Arab Emirates Space Agency (UAESA) to travel further than an orbit around the Earth. If successful, it would be the first spacecraft from an Arab nation to reach Mars, and the UAE would become only the fifth nation in the world to successfully put a spaceship in orbit around Mars.”

More recently, CNN noted “SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched on December 11, 2022 from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, carrying into space the first ever Arab-built lunar spacecraft.” This is carrying the Rashid Rover, which was built by Dubai’s Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC), in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). “If the landing is successful, HAKUTO-R will also become the first commercial spacecraft ever to make a controlled landing on the moon.”

Israel also has an impressive space program that has sent satellites into space. In 2020, Israel launched the Ofek 16 satellite aboard a Shavit rocket into space. Israel and the UAE are now peace partners in the Abraham Accords. Israel is one of the world leaders in air defense as well, and a leading technology giant in terms of aerospace and defense technology.

The Iran-North Korea space race is important. They are not necessarily racing against each other, but their race to get more satellites into space is a reminder of how the center of power has shifted from the West to these kinds of regional powers. Today it is authoritarian regimes and their technology like drones, satellites, missiles, that are a major challenge to the world order.