The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post World News

Armenia warns of humanitarian crisis as central road in Nagorno-Karabakh blocked for 24 days

Azerbaijan clams environmental activists have blocked the roads, while Armenia claims Azerbaijani security forces are behind the blockade.

By TZVI JOFFRE
Published: JANUARY 4, 2023 10:57
Azeri service members guard the area, which came under the control of Azerbaijan's troops following a military conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh against ethnic Armenian forces and a further signing of a ceasefire deal, on the border with Iran in Jabrayil District, December 7, 2020 (photo credit: AZIZ KARIMOV/REUTERS)
Azeri service members guard the area, which came under the control of Azerbaijan's troops following a military conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh against ethnic Armenian forces and a further signing of a ceasefire deal, on the border with Iran in Jabrayil District, December 7, 2020
(photo credit: AZIZ KARIMOV/REUTERS)

Armenian officials have warned of a humanitarian crisis in the Nagorno-Karabakh region as Azerbaijanis have blocked the Lachin corridor, the main road in the area, for 24 days as of Wednesday.

While Armenian officials have accused Azerbaijani officials of blockading the corridor, Azerbaijan claims that the people blocking the road are "ecologists and activists" protesting against the mining of mineral deposits in the area. The de-facto Artsakh Republic has said that it has halted mining work in the area and had been operating according to international standards.

Groceries, stores and pharmacies in the area are largely empty, Armenpress reported on Wednesday, with photos reportedly from the region showing bare shelves in many shops. Since December 29, the de-facto Artsakh Republic has imposed restrictions on restaurants and eateries due to the shortage of food.

An Azeri soldier and police officer talk as they stand guard at the Kalbajar district, Azerbaijan, December 21, 2020 (credit: AZIZ KARIMOV/REUTERS) An Azeri soldier and police officer talk as they stand guard at the Kalbajar district, Azerbaijan, December 21, 2020 (credit: AZIZ KARIMOV/REUTERS)

With the help of the International Committee of the Red Cross, a number of patients have been transferred for medical treatment in Armenia.

Azerbaijani officials have rejected Armenia's claims of a blockade, claiming that supply vehicles belonging to Russian peacekeepers and vehicles belonging to the Red Cross are moving unhindered along the road.

David Babayan, the foreign minister of the de-facto republic, called for sanctions to be issued against Azerbaijan in light of the blockade.

“This is nothing but a challenge to the civilized world because an entire nation is starving to death. Elsewhere around the world children are dancing and asking Santa Claus for presents. Our children don’t even have bread to eat, they are starving,” said Babayan, according to Armenpress.

The Armenian foreign ministry called on Russia to make "clear efforts" to end the blockade, accusing Azerbaijan of "ethnic cleansing."

"Hundreds of families remain separated, being on different sides of the Azerbaijani blockade. 120,000 people have found themselves in a de facto status of a captive," said the Foreign Ministry in a statement. "The claims of the Azerbaijani side that the Lachin Corridor is actually open are completely groundless, which is evidenced at least by the fact that only the vehicles of the International Committee of the Red Cross are allowed to transport a limited number of patients to the Republic of Armenia in the event of a life-threatening illness."

Azerbaijani president reiterates commitment to open corridor through Armenian territory

In a New Year's address published on Sunday, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev stressed that Azerbaijan would establish the Zangezur Corridor, which would link Azerbaijan to a region controlled by Azerbaijan called Nakhchivan. The two regions are split by Armenian territory which connects Armenia to Iran.

Aliyev added that Azerbaijan has "gained a foothold in many strategically advantageous positions" after a number of military operations it conducted against Armenia in the past year.

In December, the United Nations Security Council held a discussion about the situation in the Lachin Corridor, warning that the blockade threatens to "derail fragile progress and unleash a dangerous resumption of violence."



Tags Russia Azerbaijan Armenia blockade
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Woman finds out she is her daughter's mother - and uncle

A DNA double helix is seen in an undated artist's illustration released by the National Human Genome Research Institute to Reuters on May 15, 2012. A group of 25 scientists June 2, 2016, proposed an ambitious project to create a synthetic human genome, or genetic blueprint, in an endeavor that is b
2

A great war, financial ruin and more: Nostradamus predictions for 2023

A 16th-century edition of predictions by Nostradamus, the first book to be digitised by Google from a collection of 500,000 at the Municipal Library of Lyon, is displayed by a librarian in this January 15, 2010 file picture. Amid the flat, wide fields of central France, a team of re-trained secretar
3

Russia's Medvedev: ‘Fourth Reich’ to be made up of Germany, Poland

Third Reich emblem.
4

From ketchup to honey: these are the foods you should not store in the refrigerator

Bottles of Heinz tomato ketchup of U.S. food company Kraft Heinz are offered at a supermarket of Swiss retail group Coop in Zumikon, Switzerland
5

Why are men attracted to women's breasts?

Front views of the Venus de Milo.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by