Gunmen kidnap 32 people from southern Nigeria train station

The attack is the latest example of the growing insecurity that has spread to nearly every corner of Africa's most populous country.

By REUTERS
Published: JANUARY 8, 2023 20:13
Passengers embark onto a train as Abuja-Kaduna train resumes services after an attack on its passengers by bandits in March, in Abuja, Nigeria December 5, 2022. (photo credit: AFOLABI SOTUNDE/REUTERS)
Passengers embark onto a train as Abuja-Kaduna train resumes services after an attack on its passengers by bandits in March, in Abuja, Nigeria December 5, 2022.
(photo credit: AFOLABI SOTUNDE/REUTERS)

Gunmen armed with AK-47 rifles have abducted more than 30 people from a train station in Nigeria's southern Edo state, the governor's office said on Sunday.

The attack is the latest example of the growing insecurity that has spread to nearly every corner of Africa's most populous country, posing a challenge to the government in advance of a February presidential election.

Police said in a statement that armed herdsmen had attacked Tom Ikimi station at 4:00 p.m. local time as passengers awaited a train to Warri, an oil hub in nearby Delta state. The station is some 111 km northeast of state capital Benin City and close to the border with Anambra state.

Some people at the station were shot in the attack, police said.

Edo state incident report 

Policemen stand on a platform as Abuja-Kaduna train resumes services after an attack on its passengers by bandits in March, in Abuja, Nigeria December 5, 2022. (credit: AFOLABI SOTUNDE/REUTERS) Policemen stand on a platform as Abuja-Kaduna train resumes services after an attack on its passengers by bandits in March, in Abuja, Nigeria December 5, 2022. (credit: AFOLABI SOTUNDE/REUTERS)

Edo state information commissioner Chris Osa Nehikhare said the kidnappers had taken 32 people, though one had already escaped.

"At the moment, security personnel made up of the military and the police as well as men of the vigilante network and hunters are intensifying search and rescue operations in a reasonable radius to rescue the kidnap victims," he said. "We are confident that the other victims will be rescued in the coming hours."

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) had closed the station until further notice and the federal transportation ministry called the kidnappings "utterly barbaric."

Attack on Abuja-Kaduna train 

The NRC last month reopened a rail service linking the capital Abuja with northern Kaduna state, months after gunmen blew up the tracks, kidnapped dozens of passengers and killed six people.

Abuja-Kaduna train resumes services after an attack on its passengers in Abuja, Nigeria December 5, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/AFOLABI SOTUNDE/FILE PHOTO) Abuja-Kaduna train resumes services after an attack on its passengers in Abuja, Nigeria December 5, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/AFOLABI SOTUNDE/FILE PHOTO)

The last hostage taken in that March attack was not freed until October.

Insecurity is rampant across Nigeria, with Islamist insurgencies in the northeast, banditry in the northwest, separatists in the southeast and farmer-herdsmen clashes in the central states.



Tags nigeria islamists africa Islamic State kidnapping
