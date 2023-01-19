Ukraine will receive new shipments of munitions and a plethora of different items to aid in its defense against the Russian invasion, which was launched almost a year ago. The arms that appear to be destined for Ukraine will include new air defenses, artillery shells, missiles, rockets, armored vehicles and perhaps tanks.

This should give Kyiv the punch to push back the Russians and also defend against new attacks that Moscow may be planning. It can also help Ukraine defend its civilians. This is important because Moscow has increasingly targeted infrastructure and civilians in Ukraine.

It’s difficult to keep track of all the new reports about weapons and systems that may be destined for Ukraine. This is because there are a lot of reports and some of them are either contradictory or mention systems that could be deployed but haven’t been deployed, or commitments that are made that may take a year to come to fruition.

Recent developments in Ukraine

Ukrainian servicemen fire a Polish self-propelled howitzer Krab toward Russian positions, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, on a frontline in Donetsk region, Ukraine January 17, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/OLEKSANDR RATUSHNIAK)

Let’s take a look at some recent reports. Politico recently reported that the US is “considering sending Stryker armored combat vehicles to Ukraine in an upcoming aid package to help Kyiv.” Reuters reported in November that the US may send GLSDB Long Range Missiles. These have a range of 150km or 94 miles. The US has not decided to send the ATACMS missiles which can strike just under 300km in range. Ben Hodges, the former commander of the US Army in Europe, noted in a Tweet “GLSDB (ground-launched small diameter bombs) will reduce sanctuary for Russians. Life is about to start getting very uncomfortable for Russian navy, airforce and ammunition handlers on Crimea, along the 'land bridge'...and hopefully soon for repair crews on Kerch Bridge.”

The big news is focused on armored vehicles for Ukraine. Kyiv needs vehicles to protect its soldiers and also to stop attacks. It also can use them to push back the Russians. They can also replace the vehicles that Ukraine has lost in the last year. This is a conventional military conflict and Russia is trying to use attrition to grind down the Ukrainians. Major battles like Bakhmut require armor and more munitions. In addition to preventing the kind of destruction done to places like Marinka, once a small town now in ruins, Ukraine needs more armor and munitions.

Visegrad 24 media reported that Sweden is expected to announce sending armored vehicles. These could be the CV90 Infantry Fighting Vehicle, the tweet said, although it’s unclear at the moment. BAE Systems announced new versions of these vehicles last year and reports said Sweden and Czech had deals with BAE on this vehicle. The new version of the CV90 is the MKIV, it’s not clear what could be sent to Ukraine. Slovakia also does work on this vehicle. Last year Slovakia sent 30 BMP infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine, and reportedly Slovakia is receiving Leopard tanks from Germany in some kind of understanding.

Canada is also sending 200 state-of-the-art vehicles according to its Defense Minister. "These vehicles also allow for the safe transportation of personnel and equipment,” Canada says. These will include Senator APCs.

The most difficult discussions appear to be around Germany sending Leopard tanks. Different reports have suggested Berlin could supply tanks but that it is waiting, to see if the US would also send large main battle tanks, such as the Abrams. The Wall Street Journal reported this week that “Germany won't allow allies to export German-made tanks to Ukraine unless the US agrees to send its own battle tanks, senior German officials said.” Germany has a new defense minister and it is unclear how strong he will be in support of Ukraine. In addition, another report indicates Germany would take its time to refurbish Leopard 2 tanks that could be sent, but only a handful of them would be ready this year. This is bizarre but it shows how plans to send major platforms and systems can take a while.

Western military procurement is used to moving at a snail's pace, so sending tanks by 2024 is the kind of slow-moving posture that is typical in peacetime. This is not a time of peace, but processes are slow to change. Pressure is building on Germany because the UK says it will send a squadron of Challenger 2 tanks and France has committed AMX-10 light combat tanks as well. The UK already sent the Challenger 2 to Poland last year which enabled Poland to send vehicles to Ukraine. Poland has sent around 260 T-72 model tanks or similar types of armored vehicles to Ukraine. The T-72 is a legacy of an era when Poland had Soviet-era equipment. The T-72 entered production in 1969 and Poland built it under license. In 1991 Poland began making it under the new name PT-91 Twardy, and some of these were likely provided to Ukraine last year. Poland appears to be leaning toward sending a dozen Leopard 2s to Ukraine.

The US is also expected to send 50 Bradley Fighting Vehicles to Ukraine. The Bradley is an important system that packs a punch with its 25mm gun and can carry soldiers into battle. When it was built it was seen as a bizarre attempt to cram a lot of systems into one vehicle but has been used successfully in many US campaigns, including in Syria. At 27 tons it blends elements of a tank with that of an APC. It is tracked like a tank but lightly armored.

Meanwhile, the US has moved some of a stockpile of 300,000 155-millimeter shells stored in Israel at a depot. These munitions will be replaced in the future and they are part of a US strategic stockpile. Bulgaria has also been helpful in sending ammunition that fits Ukrainian weapons. Ukraine has a huge array of weapons now, some using munitions that date to the Soviet era calibers, and others using western technology.

The AP reported on Wednesday that “Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte said Tuesday that his country plans to ‘join’ the US and Germany’s efforts to train and arm Ukraine with advanced Patriot defense systems.” Italy could also supply Ukraine with air defenses, but a decision has been put off until February, Reuters reports.

An article at Defense One noted on January 17 how the only systems Ukraine has received quickly, are those that could be grabbed from existing stockpiles or were on order and rolling off the line. This was the case with the NASAMs air defenses that were sent by the US. When it comes to moving other systems like a counter-drone system to Ukraine, it can take time.

According to Eurasian Times, “the United Kingdom (UK) will reportedly send thirty AS90 155mm self-propelled artillery guns (SPG) to Ukraine. This would make it the fifth type of artillery platform to be sent to Ukraine after the American M777 lightweight howitzer, France’s 155mm 52 calibers Caesar SPG, the Polish 155mm AHS KRAB SPG, and Germany’s Panzerhaubitze (PzH) 2000 SPG.” Ukraine has also received the M982 Excalibur guided artillery system and the US will apparently send the RIM-7 Sea Sparrow for Ukraine to use with its Buk air defense system.

Despite all the promises and the systems already delivered, Russia continues to use drones, missiles and artillery against Ukraine and Moscow claim it has had some successes. Russia’s state TASS media claimed recently that two US-supplied radars, AN/TPQ-37 near Karmazinovka and AN/TPQ-50 near the community of Avdeyevka had been struck. While it’s difficult to confirm Russian claims, the overall issue is that at the end of the day, supplies to Ukraine will suffer attrition. They can break down or be destroyed. When countries are contemplating sending just a dozen of a certain type of armored vehicle it’s hard to see how those can be game changers and if they arrive in piecemeal fashion can they be used in an integrated combined arms approach by the Ukrainians to turn the tide on a given frontline.

If the weapon systems are right and Ukraine can protect its skies and begin to put together armored forces, it could be able to blunt Russian attacks and push Moscow back. However, there are a lot of questions that remain. Ukraine will need reserve forces and training on the new equipment. The hard slog that it has faced already has led to casualties and armies will be tired as they come into spring and the one-year anniversary of the war.