Three divers who claim that they were looking for amber were rescued after they were stranded in the middle of the night off the northern coast of Poland on Saturday, multiple sources reported.

The three men, who all claimed they were Spanish, had their motorboat break down overnight and were unable to reach shore, the reports say. However, the men were not permitted to use the motorboat by police.

The divers sent a distress message when their small boat malfunctioned which left the three men stranded at sea, CBS reported citing Polish media.

Furthermore, despite the fact that all three claimed they were Spanish, only one had a Spanish passport.

No threat to Polish infrastructure

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said that the three divers didn't post any threat to Poland's critical infrastructure, according to a report by the Polish Press Agency. However, he did request a security review of strategic infrastructure such as gas and oil installations, ABC reported.

As of Friday, all the men have left Poland.

But at the scene, officers saw nothing suspicious in the men and released the men without any more questioning.

The police have then faced questions over their decision to release the men, according to ABC.