The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israel Police find baby locked in cage during drug bust

A large amount of the illegal drug crystal meth was also found near where the baby was locked up. The mother said she "had no choice."

By WALLA!, JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 16, 2023 22:16
The cage a baby was found locked up inside of in Haifa, Israel, during a drug bust, on January 16, 2023. (photo credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
The cage a baby was found locked up inside of in Haifa, Israel, during a drug bust, on January 16, 2023.
(photo credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

A baby around one and a half years old was found locked in a cage in an apartment in Haifa, police said Monday.

Pillows and one of the child's bottles were found in the cage as well.

The child's mother, who wasn't in the apartment, was brought to the scene and arrested on charges of false imprisonment, helpless neglect and abuse.

A large amount of the illegal drug crystal meth was also found near where the baby was locked up.

The baby was discovered Sunday night after police officers from Nazareth and Haifa went looking for drugs in residential complexes in the city. At the same time, in the same complex, while searching a residence on the ground floor where parents live alongside six children, a child around one and a half years old was found in a large iron cage with a lock in one of the rooms.

Haifa bay (credit: URIA ASHKENAZY/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)Haifa bay (credit: URIA ASHKENAZY/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

"Police officers who came looking for drugs in Haifa residential complexes were horrified to find a baby locked in an iron cage."

Israel Police statement

"Police officers who came looking for drugs in Haifa residential complexes were horrified to find a baby locked in an iron cage," police said in a statement.

"A search was carried out, where substances suspected of being crystal meth and hashish [marijuana] were seized in an amount greater than for personal consumption."

The suspects arrested at the scene are all Haifa residents aged 22 and 27.

Why was the baby locked in a cage?

The mother tried to explain that she locked the child in a cage because she "had no choice," Haifa police officer Cpl. Yossi Atias said, according to Ynet.

She reportedly said that she left the home and left him in the care of her children, so "this is her way of looking after him." Attias explained the child was in the cage for several days, noting that the case was no more than half a meter in size, Ynet reported.



Tags Haifa drugs police Baby
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Archaeologists believe they found the temple of Poseidon in Greece

Poseidon, god of the sea, earthquakes and horses.
2

Written records of biblical King David discovered by researchers

Detail of a portion of lines 12–16, reconstructed from the squeeze. The middle line (14) reads "Take Nabau against Israel."
3

Have high cholesterol? Here are simple and effective tips to lower it

A healthy Mediterranean meal
4

Russia's Vladimir Putin afraid of coup, will retire in 2023 - report

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulates security services officers and veterans on Security Agency Worker's Day, via video link at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, in this picture released on December 20, 2022.
5

Artillery sinks Russian warship in Dnipro River, says Ukraine

Russian missile cruiser Moskva is moored in the Ukrainian Black Sea port of Sevastopol, Ukraine, May 10, 2013.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by