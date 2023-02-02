The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post World News

Ukraine tells Georgia to stop torturing ex-president, Ukrainian citizen

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky has urged Georgia to release former president and Ukrainian citizen Mikheil Saakashvili, who they claim is being tortured.

By AARON REICH
Published: FEBRUARY 2, 2023 19:22
Georgia's jailed ex-President Mikheil Saakashvili is seen on a screen via a video link from a clinic during a court hearing to consider a request from Saakashvili's legal team to release him or defer his six-year sentence for abuse of power over health concerns, in Tbilisi, February 1, 2023. (photo credit: Irakli Gedenidze/Reuters)
Georgia's jailed ex-President Mikheil Saakashvili is seen on a screen via a video link from a clinic during a court hearing to consider a request from Saakashvili's legal team to release him or defer his six-year sentence for abuse of power over health concerns, in Tbilisi, February 1, 2023.
(photo credit: Irakli Gedenidze/Reuters)

Ukraine has urged Georgia to stop "tormenting" the Caucus country's third president Mikheil Saakashvili, a Ukrainian citizen who is currently lying in intensive care and in deteriorating condition, independent Russian news outlet Meduza reported Thursday.

Saakashvili has been held in custody in Georgia since illegally crossing the border back in 2021 from Ukraine via verry and after he was sentenced to prison in absentia for abusing his power while in office. These charges include the alleged complicity in the murder of banker Sandro Girgvliani and organizing an attack on politician Valeriy Gelashvili. 

He has recently been moved from prison to intensive care in a hospital as his condition deteriorates following a series of hunger strikes and reportedly suffering from 10 different medical conditions, according to Meduza.

Georgia is acting "in the worst traditions of the Soviet NKVD, subjecting Mikheil Saakashvili to psychological and physical pressure, denying him the urgently necessary medical help and deliberately creating an imminent threat to his life," Ukraine reportedly said in an official statement, adding that this entire situation is a sign of a crisis in Georgian democracy, Meduza reported.

"Micheil Saakashvili is being slowly killed," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky tweeted Wednesday, sharing a picture showing the former Georgian president's emaciated skin under his shirt at a video call appearance during a trial.

People attend a rally in support of Georgia's jailed ex-President Mikheil Saakashvili, at the Bridge of Peace in Tbilisi, Georgia January 4, 2023. (credit: Irakli Gedenidze/Reuters) People attend a rally in support of Georgia's jailed ex-President Mikheil Saakashvili, at the Bridge of Peace in Tbilisi, Georgia January 4, 2023. (credit: Irakli Gedenidze/Reuters)

"Ukraine offered solutions. I urge the world to help save his life and prevent his execution."

Saakashvili was later given Ukrainian citizenship in 2015 and even served as governor of the Odesa Oblast, though then-Ukrainian president Petro Poroshenko later stripped him of his citizenship in 2017 – which Zelensky reinstated in 2019.

Is Georgia torturing its former president?

There may be some evidence that Georgia is torturing its former president.

According to medical reports seen by POLITICO in December, there are lacerations on Saakashvili's body and traces of mercury and arsenic in his hair and nails. He further spoke to his lawyer about being beaten by prison guards on numerous occasions. According to the BBC, Saakashvili also sent a hand-written note to French President Emmanuel Macron in 2022 reading "SOS. I am dying, I have very little time left."

"SOS. I am dying, I have very little time left."

Mikheil Saakashvili

As noted by Empathy, an NGO supporting Georgian torture victims, Saakashvili may also be suffering from heavy-metal poisoning, according to the BBC. 

Later reports have also claimed that Saakashvili contracted COVID-19 in late January 2023.

By contrast, Georgian Justice Minister Rati Bregadze said that Saakashvili was self-harming and was only in his current condition due to refusing to eat, with other Georgian authorities saying this is all a ploy to get released from prison, the BBC reported.

Ukraine isn't alone in being concerned for Saakashvili, with world leaders having called for his release from Georgia, according to the BBC.

Who is Georgia's third president Mikheil Saakashvili?

Saakashvili rose to power in 2004, becoming president after the previous president resigned following the nonviolent Rose Revolution, which he helped lead.

He was reelected in 2008 but, as per Georgian law, was unable to run for a third term.

His time in office saw rapid economic growth, less bureaucratic spending and the literal firing of the entire Georgian police force to weed out corruption.

He was also noted for his pro-Western leanings, backing the Euromaidan movement in Ukraine and fighting against Russia in the Russo-Georgian War amid the crisis over the separatist regions Abkhazia and South Ossetia.

When he returned to Georgia, Saakashvili tried to spark mass protests in the capital of Tbilisi.

Currently, Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili vowed to never pardon Saakashvili.

At the time of writing, the Georgian government has consistently refused to release him as doing so would "destabilize the country."



Tags Russia ukraine georgia prison torture corruption democracy
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israeli drone attack on Iranian weapons factory was phenomenal success - sources

An explosion is seen at an Iranian missile and drone test at the 17th Great Prophet drill in Iran.
2

Seven killed, three injured in Jerusalem synagogue massacre

Israel Border Police officers at the scene of the Neve Yaakov terror attack in Jerusalem, January 27, 2023.
3

Who wants an Israeli civil war?

THOUSANDS OF protesters against the new Netanyahu government and its proposed reforms gather outside the President’s Residence in Jerusalem, earlier this month.
4

Alien expert: They don't come in peace

UFO (illustrative).
5

Parents leave baby behind at Israeli airport check-in

Illustrative image of a crying baby in a stroller.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by