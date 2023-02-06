The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Putin says Russia ready to help Syria and Turkey after major quake

Putin also has a strong rapport with President Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey, a NATO member who has nevertheless sought to mediate the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

By REUTERS
Published: FEBRUARY 6, 2023 11:24
Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulates security services officers and veterans on Security Agency Worker's Day, via video link at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, in this picture released on December 20, 2022.
President Vladimir Putin offered Russian assistance on Monday to Syria and Turkey after a major earthquake of magnitude 7.8 killed more than 500 people and injured thousands in the two countries.

Russia, which is closely allied with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, maintains a significant military presence in that country. Putin also has a strong rapport with President Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey, a NATO member who has nevertheless sought to mediate the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

"Please accept my deep condolences on the numerous human casualties and large-scale destruction caused by a powerful earthquake in your country," Putin said in his message to Erdogan on Monday.

"We are ready to provide the necessary assistance in this regard."

Russia "shares the sadness and pain of those who lost loved ones"

Separately, Putin told Assad that Russia shared "the sadness and pain of those who lost their loved ones" and said Russia was ready to provide help.

People search through rubble following an earthquake in Diyarbakir, Turkey February 6, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/SERTAC KAYAR) People search through rubble following an earthquake in Diyarbakir, Turkey February 6, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/SERTAC KAYAR)

Earlier, Russia's defense ministry said its military facilities in Syria had not been damaged by the earthquake.



