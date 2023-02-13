The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
US urges Syria to allow earthquake aid to get to people in need

Washington called on Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to grant immediate access to humanitarian assistance to all those in need, without exception.

By REUTERS
Published: FEBRUARY 13, 2023 02:22
A White Helmet volunteer stands among rubble, in the aftermath of a deadly earthquake, in Harem, Idlib, Syria, February 10, 2023. (photo credit: WHITE HELMETS/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
A White Helmet volunteer stands among rubble, in the aftermath of a deadly earthquake, in Harem, Idlib, Syria, February 10, 2023.
The US government on Sunday called on Syria and all parties to immediately grant humanitarian access to all those in need across the country after Monday's earthquake and major aftershocks that have killed at least 33,000 people.

"All humanitarian assistance must be permitted to move through all border crossings, and distribution of aid must be permitted to all affected areas without delay," a spokesperson for the White House National Security Council said.

Washington called on Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to grant immediate access to humanitarian assistance to all those in need, without exception, and urged him to follow through on a blanket authorization for humanitarian assistance deliveries.

Humanitarian aid held up by ‘approval issues’

A United Nations spokesperson on Sunday said earthquake aid from government-held parts of Syria into opposition-controlled territory has been held up by "approval issues" with one hardline group. The issue poses an added challenge for aid workers trying to reach the northern regions affected by Monday's earthquake.

Of the 3,500 deaths so far reported in Syria the bulk occurred in the northwest, in territory largely held by Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS).

View shows damaged and collapsed buildings in the aftermath of an earthquake, in rebel-held town of Jandaris, Syria, February 11, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/MAHMOUD HASSANO/FILE PHOTO)View shows damaged and collapsed buildings in the aftermath of an earthquake, in rebel-held town of Jandaris, Syria, February 11, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/MAHMOUD HASSANO/FILE PHOTO)

“The United States stands by the Syrian people during this humanitarian crisis.”

White House National Security Council spokesperson

"The United States stands by the Syrian people during this humanitarian crisis," the spokesperson said.

"President Biden was clear when he said the United States was prepared to provide any and all types of aid to the people of Syria, and we continue to follow through on that commitment."



Tags Bashar Assad Syria earthquake syria assad Syria US
