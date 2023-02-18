The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Romania investigates doctors suspected of reusing implants from dead patients

Many of the patients did not need the implant and were given fake a fake diagnosis and medication to simulate a heart problem.

By REUTERS
Published: FEBRUARY 18, 2023 17:32
Doctor writing notes during a session with a patient. (photo credit: PEXELS)
Doctor writing notes during a session with a patient.
(photo credit: PEXELS)

 Romanian prosecutors said on Saturday they have opened a criminal investigation into five doctors suspected of reusing hundreds of medical implants extracted from dead patients.

One of the five doctors, who was working at a hospital in the eastern Romanian city of Iasi, has been taken into custody pending the investigation on charges of abuse of power and bribe taking, prosecutors said in a statement.

They said the unnamed doctor oversaw a network of four other physicians who provided him with cardiac implants extracted from deceased patients without prior approval from them or their families.

The surgeries

Prosecutors allege the doctor performed 238 surgeries over seven years from 2017, illegally using implants extracted from dead patients or of unknown provenance and putting his patients at risk of serious complications or death.

"A large part of the implants recommended by the doctor ... were not necessary and were prompted by fake diagnoses or by previously prescribed medication that would trigger specific symptoms," the statement said.

A MONITOR displays a human heart in 3D, at the Klaus Tschira Institute for Integrative Computational Cardiology, Germany’s Heidelberg University Hospital. (credit: RALPH ORLOWSKI/REUTERS) A MONITOR displays a human heart in 3D, at the Klaus Tschira Institute for Integrative Computational Cardiology, Germany’s Heidelberg University Hospital. (credit: RALPH ORLOWSKI/REUTERS)

Romania's healthcare system, one of the least developed within the European Union, has been dogged by corruption, inefficiencies and politicised management.

The state has built one hospital in the last three decades, spends the least on healthcare in the EU and tens of thousands of doctors and nurses have emigrated.



