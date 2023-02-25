The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Zelensky says Israel should back Ukraine, not take mediator position - report

Zelensky made these statements at a Friday press conference, which marked exactly one year since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 25, 2023 04:43

Updated: FEBRUARY 25, 2023 04:46
UKRAINE'S PRESIDENT Volodymyr Zelensky speaks in Kyiv in October. (photo credit: Viacheslav Ratynskyi/Reuters)
UKRAINE’S PRESIDENT Volodymyr Zelensky speaks in Kyiv in October.
(photo credit: Viacheslav Ratynskyi/Reuters)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Friday that he expects Israel to choose a side in the Russia-Ukraine war, according to Hebrew media.

"For a very long time I was looking for support from Israel. I didn't want Israel to be in the position of a mediator, I wanted them to choose Ukraine's side," N12 quoted Zelensky as saying. "It was difficult. Israel is in a complex situation vis-à-vis Russia in the Iranian and Syrian context."

Zelensky made these statements at a Friday press conference, which marked exactly one year since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

"For a very long time I was looking for support from Israel. I didn't want Israel to be in the position of a mediator, I wanted them to choose Ukraine's side."

Volodymyr Zelensky

"I sought support not only from the population but also from the political leadership. It was really important to me both personally and historically," the Ukrainian leader continued. "Ukraine has good relations with Israel."

When asked about Israeli actions against Iran and Iranian aid to Russia, Zelensky said that he "has an answer - but cannot say it so as not to risk harming relations between Ukraine and Israel, which are improving."

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen attends a meeting with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine February 16, 2023. (credit: Ukrainian Defence Ministry/Handout via REUTERS)Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen attends a meeting with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine February 16, 2023. (credit: Ukrainian Defence Ministry/Handout via REUTERS)

Zelensky praised his country's troops at the conference and said that he plans to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping, but reiterated that he would not hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, N12 reported.

Foreign Minister Eli Cohen

All this happened only a week and a half after Zelensky met with Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen in Kyiv. The two discussed military aid to Ukraine and the Iranian threat. 

Zelensky requested that Israel provide Ukraine with air defense, but Cohen replied that for now the Israeli aid policy will not be changed.



